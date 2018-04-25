What are the Seahawks going to do in the draft? Here's a breakdown for all their picks

The Seahawks are set to do some dealin'. Again.
Seattle enters the 2018 NFL draft with eight picks. That is tied with 2015 as the fewest of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider leadership era.
The team's huge void is between the 18th-overall choice it has in the first round Thursday evening and their pick in round four, on Saturday. Seven of the Seahawks' eight picks are scheduled for that final day: One choice in round four, four in round five and two in the seventh and final round.
"Yeah, it sucks not having a second rounder and third rounder," Schneider said this week, trying to smile.
"But we went for it."
He meant during last season, with the trades for defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and left tackle Duane Brown were an attempt to get the Seahawks back into the playoffs. The team finished 9-7 and out of the postseason for the first time since 2011.
"Here we are. We've got to figure it out," the GM said. "It's a challenge, but it's a fun challenge."
Fun? Can you see Carroll and Schneider sitting around watching the entire second day of the draft Friday like you and me, with nothing to do but eat as players in the second and third rounds — guys that can help Seattle's transitioning team right now — go to other teams?
Me, neither.
"We take a lot of pride in our relationships with other clubs where we can just call somebody up really quick and make a deal to move around," Schneider said.
Expect those calls to result in a deal involving the Seahawks' first-round pick for the seventh consecutive draft. The Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots all have multiple picks in round two. The New York Giants own two selections in round three.
The Patriots are the only one of those teams with a pick behind Seattle's in the first round, at 23. So they could be an option if the Seahawks want to trade down, perhaps get back that second- or third-round choice, yet still remain in Thursday's first round.
Here's a look at how the Seahawks draft could unfold:
That's what I'm predicting will happen to start off our 2018 News Tribune Seahawks seven-round mock draft.
1. (18 overall): Trade it, plus one or perhaps two of Seattle's fifth-round choices, to New England for the 23rd pick, plus the Patriots' pick at bottom of the second round (No. 63).
1. (23, from New England): Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio: Athletic freak, but raw edge rusher. Carroll needs to rebuild the pass rush and D-line with athletes, youth. Davenport's ceiling is way high.
2. (63, from New England): Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado: Press-coverage skill fits what Seahawks like to do most at the line. 6-foot, 33 1/2-inch arms check other Seattle boxes. Seahawks hosted him for a pre-draft workout, now trade to get him.
4. (120): Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida: #AgainstAllOdds. A dream pick for the Pacific Northwest. And the Griffins. Shaquem wowed college football as American Athletic Conference player of the year for a 13-0 team that beat Auburn in its bowl game. Wowed combine with fastest 40 by a linebacker ever at the event, bench presses with his one hand. Biggest question: Will he still be available at this point in the draft to reunite with his twin, Seahawks starting cornerback Shaquill?
5. (141): Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State: 6-2, 228 pounds with 4.46 speed in the 40. Big, fast and a skilled receiver. Carroll wants to fix the run game. He needs power runners.
5. (146): Alex Cappa, G/T, Humboldt State: Known for his long hair and his nasty streak — at least as known as a Division-II player from a school with 8,500 kids can be. Versatility has always been high on Seahawks' wants for offensive linemen, and they still need more.
5. (156): Trade to New England in that predicted deal above.
5. (168): Will Dissly, TE, Washington: The former defensive lineman followed Chris Petersen from Boise to UW, messed around at a bowl practice catching passes, and is now regarded as the best run-blocking tight end in the class. Seahawks need more of that.
7. (226): Simeon Thomas, CB, Louisiana-Lafayette: A most Seahawk-ian late-round pick: Not even on many teams' draft boards. But he is 6-4 1/2 inches tall. And he has pterodactyl-like arms that are a whopping 35 inches long. Carroll says, I'll take that.
7. (248): Marcell Harris, S, Florida: A big hitter for the Gators in 2016, then a torn Achilles ruined his 2017 season before it began. The Seahawks have met with him. Getting medical clearance is his key issue.
