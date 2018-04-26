Seahawks do it again: Trade first-round pick, move down 9 spots, gain two extra picks

The Seahawks did it again.
They just about had to.
Seattle made a trade involving its first-round pick for the seventh consecutive year on Thursday. General manager John Schneider made a deal with his former employers in Green Bay to move down from the 18th pick in the NFL draft to the 27th, and the Seahawks also gained a third-round choice they were missing and a sixth-round pick they also did not have entering this draft.
The official deal: Seattle traded the 18th pick plus a seventh-round selection (248 overall) to Green Bay for the 27th pick in round one, a third-round choice (76) and sixth-round pick (186).
Seattle goes from eight to nine picks in this draft, and get in rounds it wasn't in before today. The eight that would have tied 2015 for their fewest choices in a draft under Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.
Thursday's deal down was the 55th trade involving at least one draft choice in the nine years Carroll and Schneider have been running the Seahawks.
