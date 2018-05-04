Fired-up Shaquem Griffin wows during, after first Seahawks minicamp practice

Shaquem Griffin was flying around the field. He was catching passes with one hand, the only one he has.
He wasn't just moving. He was attacking. The rookie linebacker was slapping teammates such as on their backs with his shorter left arm. He was bobbing up and down, making his dreadlocks bounce.
And it was only warmups and walking drills. Walking through the start of a minicamp practice. In early May.
The Seahawks can only imagine what their fifth-round draft choice like no other does with all his pent-up aggression and prove-it mentality once the season gets real in four months.
"Shaquem was VERY aggressive. He was trying to run through (everything)," coach Pete Carroll said following the Griffin's first NFL day Friday. "We had to slow him down some early in the practice. In the walk-throughs he was going too hard.
"We had to chill him out a little bit."
The world that didn't already know learned last week when Seattle made him the most remarkable draft pick in franchise history Griffin's story of having to have his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old because of a congenital disorder known as amniotic band syndrome. It occurs in about one out of every 1,200 births. The world learned Shaquem's story of growing up in lock-step with twin brother Shaquill, the Seahawks' starting cornerback, through childhood and through college. Of Shaquem, the American Athletic Conference's defensive player of the year at Central Florida in 2016, being the first one-handed player drafted into the modern NFL—and reunited in Seattle with his twin after 2017 was the only year they've ever been apart.
Friday, to begin their rookie minicamp, the Seahawks learned that even in no helmet, no pads and nowhere near an opponent or game, Shaquem Griffin doesn't do half speed.
"It's been a whirlwind. But that's over with now," Griffin said following the two-hour practice with 70 rookies, undrafted free agents and other prospects along Lake Washington.
"It's time to get to work, and make sure I give high competition, make sure the coaches see who I am."
Who he is now is a rookie outside linebacker the Seahawks are putting on their weak side in their 4-3 scheme, the backup to veteran K.J. Wright who has one year remaining on his contract. Griffin's experience playing safety and his 4.36 speed in the 40-yard dash—the fastest by a linebacker at the NFL combine since 2003—showed Friday. On multiple plays, he deftly turned his shoulders and dropped 20 yards into the middle of the defensive secondary to cover tight ends and slot receivers.
Even his position drills were remarkable. The 22-year-old Floridian who's been told his whole like he can't caught passes fired at him by coaches from 5 yards away during drills for pass-coverage drop backs. He did it as smoothly and routinely as all the other nine linebackers on the field.
At one point, an assistant coach sternly admonished Griffin for letting a tight end get behind him down the middle of the field.
After practice ended, Carroll called Griffin over to him at the center of the field. Coach and rookie talked for a moment face to face. Then Carroll pulled Griffin into him with a warm hug around the back of the linebacker's head and neck.
"It's a tremendous honor to be here," Griffin said following the two hour practice along Lake Washington.
"It's everything that I've thought about. Having the coaches and having that family vibe. They are not here to get mad at you. They are here to coach you and make you a better player. That's the vibe that we got today.
"The competition has just been great. Everyone out here is auditioning. Everyone is fighting to get on the 53-man roster. That's why I don't want anyone getting (past) me. No spots are a given out there. You've got to work your butt off."
When I asked him what the highlight was of that whirlwind since he made NFL history by the Seahawks drafting him—amid interview requests from as far away as China—Griffin said it was a congratulatory comment from actress @MeaganGood.
"That was pretty cool. I watch a lot of her movies," he said.
"She said, 'Congratulations, Young King.' That was..."
Then Griffin just shrugged, almost sheepishly.
It was the only time he looked boyish on Friday.
This Young King looked bigger than he was at the combine in March, especially in his shoulders and chest. He confirmed after practice he indeed weighed more, to bulk up some for NFL linebacking. He said he needs to check in next with the Seahawks' trainers and staff to ensure he's at the weight they want him to be.
He's listed by the team at 6 feet and 227 pounds, the same listing he had officially at the combine.
"He's very excited about being here," Carroll said. "And he's a very, VERY good looking prospect. Big. And fast."
