Chuck Knox, the first coach to take the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs, has died at age 86 after a lengthy battle with dementia, according to multiple media reports.
Knox's granddaughter tweeted about his death on Sunday morning. Knox spent nine of his 22 NFL seasons with the Seahawks, according to KIRO 7 News. Knox had 80 victories and was the team’s winningest coach until 2007.
"RIP Popster. I’ll miss you forever. You have always been my dad. You gave me more guidance, hope, encouragement than anyone ever has. I will treasure you forever," granddaughter Lee Ann Knox tweeted on Sunday.
"Ground" Chuck Knox led the team to an 80-63 record over nine seasons. He coached the Seahawks to three playoff wins and a trip to the AFC title game. He also led the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams during two different stints.
