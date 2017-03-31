Testy scoreless showdown with Atlanta ends Sounders’ first-month reign

It was a high-intensity MLS grudge match better suited for late October, not on the final day of March.
And it featured the most uncommon of two opponents — reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle and expansion franchise Atlanta United FC.
Bodies were flying. Players were jawing. Grabbing and pushing was required just to stay on your feet.
And at the end of 90 minutes, the Sounders and Atlanta played to what was an entertaining 0-0 tie Friday night in front of 40,182 at CenturyLink Field.
After national-team duty, two Sounders starters — forward Clint Dempsey and center back Roman Torres — did not start the match.
And coach Brian Schmetzer and his staff were dealt a curveball a half-hour before kickoff when Chad Marshall, the team’s other center back, was unable to go because of an illness.
That meant the starting defensive unit consisted of Tony Alfaro and Gustav Svensson at center back, Joevin Jones at left back and Jordy Delem — making his Sounders debut — at right back.
The patchwork lineup held up well, too, keeping the Eastern Conference’s top-scoring squad off the scoreboard.
Yet, this showdown had an edge to it throughout — mostly fostered by Atlanta’s feely, grabby style.
So Schmetzer turned to Dempsey in the second half. He came on in the 57th minute.
And he nearly put the Sounders on top, but his header in the penalty box hit the right post, and bounced away. It was the best scoring chance for either side.
Atlanta had its best threat late in the second half. Miguel Almiron ripped a left-footed whizzer in the 87th minute that goalkeeper Stefan Frei dove to collect.
Frei made another unusual save in the first half.
After Atlanta’s Hector Villalba got loose in the middle of the field in the 12th minute, Frei read the play perfectly — and came up near the edge of the penalty box to snatch the ball off of Villalba’s foot before he could get a shot off.
The Sounders’ best first-half opportunity came early when Jordan Morris sent a cross in from the left side that curled into Cristian Roldan’s body. Roldan was able to get a shot off with his chest right in front of the goal, but it stayed wide left from the get-go.
These two clubs met in the preseason at the Carolina Challenge Cup in South Carolina. Atlanta won, 4-2.
NOTES
Seattle is now 3-1-3 all-time against MLS expansion teams — and 2-0-3 at home. … Marshall saw his 12-game streak of starting MLS regular-season matches end. The last time he sat out was last July at Houston. … Delem became the fifth player to see time at right back this season. He was signed to the S2 squad last season.
