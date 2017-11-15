Comeback for the ages? Sounders star receives MLS honor

After undergoing two heart procedures over the past year, and missing the final months leading up to the 2016 MLS Cup, Clint Dempsey wasn’t really sure what he could contribute to the Seattle Sounders this season.
He did more than enough.
The 34-year-old striker was awarded MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors on Wednesday, just another individual accolade in the brilliant career of arguably the top American field player ever.
Dempsey scored a team-high 12 goals, the second-highest season total of his MLS career behind the 15 he scored in 2014. He also added five assists.
He edged Columbus’ Federico Hiquain and Houston’s Erick Torres for the honor.
“It feels great to get the comeback award,” Dempsey said. “Obviously you’ve got to give credit to the team, and for us having a good year.”
News broke later Wednesday that Dempsey agreed to a new 1-year deal to stay with the Sounders, sources told ESPN.com.
It was reported that Dempsey will make up to $2 million next season, which is far less than the $3.89 million is he being paid in the final year of his current contract.
Dempsey is also the second Seattle player to win his award. Eddie Johnson captured it in 2012.
Back in 2004 while playing for New England, Dempsey was the MLS rooke of the year. He’s also been a four-time MLS All-Star.
