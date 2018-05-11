Rivalry hijinks: Timbers tease the Sounders before rivalry game

FILE - In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Seattle Sounders' Clint Dempsey, left, celebrates after he scored a goal against Portland Timbers goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey, second from right, as Timbers' Alvas Powell, right, stands in the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle. The Timbers host the Sounders on Sunday in the 100th meeting between the two rivals from the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)