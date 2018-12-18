So whatever happened to the plans for two new Qdoba restaurants? Here’s the answer

Qdoba fans, I don’t have good news.
A handful of devoted eaters have been asking for months about two planned Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants.
One was planned for Tacoma in the Westgate North shopping center on Pearl. Another was to open at The Village at Chambers Bay.
Neither are happening, and Qdoba expansion plans appear to be a no-go in Pierce County.
“Currently, we don’t have plans to build additional restaurants in that area,” said Nicole Dionisopoulos, public relations manager for Qdoba, a struggling fast-casual chain under new ownership.
Three Qdoba locations continue to operate in Pierce County. There’s one in South Hill, another in Gig Harbor and another at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The restaurants specialize in Mexican-themed fast food.
No news on what might be taking over the spaces where Qdoba restaurants were expected to open.
Don Whittles, a broker with First Western Properties who works on leasing for the Westgate North shopping center, said there are no takers yet, but there have been several tenants interested in the space next to Habit Burger that Qdoba would have occupied. He said food-based businesses have expressed interest in the space, so the shopping center could end up with another restaurant. Oddfellas Pub & Eatery is currently under construction one building over at Westgate North. It’ll be the sister pub to the original location in Auburn.
Josh Parnell, a vice president and principal with First Western, said there is interest in the space at The Village at Chambers Bay in University Place. However, no takers yet to fill the spot near Sports Clips where Qdoba had planned to go.
