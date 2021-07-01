Pacific Grill space has new tenant, but these Tacoma restaurant locations still vacant

After closing early in the pandemic, the building that long housed C.I. Shenanigan’s on Tacoma’s Ruston Way waterfront remains for sale. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

When Pacific Grill closed last September, Tacoma lost a 15-year restaurant, locally owned and operated, one that helped transform the downtown corridor into the destination it is today. Two days later, The Swiss Pub — open since 1993 at the corner of Jefferson and 19th — announced it, too, had closed for good.

The former space has a new tenant: a Pacific Northwest steakhouse chain now based in Bellevue. Elsewhere in town, where a Black Bear Frozen Yogurt once stood on Sixth Avenue, the salad-and-soup cafe Crisp Greens has moved in, ahead of its anticipated downtown shop. Malarkey’s in the Stadium District is in the midst of transforming into a dual woodworking shop and bread bakery called Jack + Adeline. In Fife, the shuttered Louie G’s Pizzeria will become the fourth bar for a local pool hall owner.

The Swiss, however, remains in the vacancy boat along with plenty of other prominent restaurant spaces — from Sixth Avenue to the waterfront — awaiting their post-pandemic fate.

Here are some of the major vacancies that remain in Tacoma as of the state’s June 30 reopening, which means more crowded restaurants and occupied bar stools.

THE SWISS RESTAURANT & PUB, 1904 Jefferson Ave., Tacoma

Timing was not on the side of The Swiss owners last year, whose early 2020 deal with a younger couple to take over the 27-year-old business collapsed as the pandemic dragged through the summer.

The building at 1904 Jefferson Ave. is owned by the University of Washington-Tacoma. Communications director John Burkhardt told The News Tribune last fall that The Swiss had “served as a campus hang-out, and we have held many-a-gathering there, from retirement parties to alumni mixers to public lectures.”

He said the university worked with the owners to end their lease early.

C.I. SHENANIGAN’S, 3017 Ruston Way, Tacoma

RAM Restaurant Group ceased daily operations at its waterfront steakhouse — open for 37 years on Ruston Way — when the pandemic hit. Vice president of operations Marty Hillis confirmed in June 2020 that C.I. Shenanigan’s would not reopen.

The 15,000-square-foot retail building and parking lot at 3017 Ruston Way is listed for sale by First Western Properties for $5.5 million.

JOHNNY’S DOCK, 1900 E. D St., Tacoma

Johnny’s Dock and the surrounding marina were purchased by a local real estate development group in 2018. One of the owners, Steve Novotny, told The News Tribune in July 2020 that it was unlikely the restaurant would reopen amid the pandemic. It is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

The 2.26-acre property — which includes the restaurant, the marina and an adjacent apartment building — is listed for sale by Best Choice Realty for $7.5 million. As currently proposed, the sale would entail the “66-year-old restaurant business” along with 41,600 square feet of “surplus land” and plans for a 10-story mixed-use building that would qualify for the city’s multi-family tax exemption incentive, according to the listing.

JOHNNY’S AT FIFE, 5211 20th St. E, Fife

The older sister to Johnny’s Dock, Johnny’s at Fife still was owned by the Crabill family after more than 50 years in business. The restaurant closed when the pandemic began and sat quiet throughout 2020 and early 2021.

The family announced in June that it would not reopen.

Located on 67,000 square feet of land with a 7,400-square-foot building the property is valued at $1.7 million according to Pierce County records.

EL BORRACHO TACOMA, 2717 6th Ave., Tacoma

El Borracho was one of the few restaurants to remain takeout-only in 2020. The modern Mexican restaurant — open since 2017 and known for its happy hour and late-night crowds — closed permanently last November.

Located on a corner lot in the bustling 6th Avenue business district, the 7,000-square-foot property shares a Pierce County parcel with the space at 2715 6th Ave., still home to contemporary dining destination The Table. In total, it is valued at $1.24 million, according to county records.

El Borracho manager Kitty Davidovich told The News Tribune last year that the company hoped to return to Tacoma but with a vegan bent. They are currently overhauling their Seattle restaurant in the Ballard neighborhood with a plant-based concept.

ORIGINAL HOUSE OF DONUTS, 766 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma

Though the Lakewood location remains open — as it has been since 1959, The Original House of Donuts closed its Tacoma store in March. It had served the area for five years, but the downturn caused by the pandemic and a “changing downtown market” led to the shutter.

In May, an OHOD opened in Lacey.

PINE CONE CAFE, 7912 27th St. W., University Place

This University Place diner had been serving hot coffee since 1951; current owner Steve Warp bought the restaurant in 1986, and later the building. It closed temporarily when the pandemic began, but Warp told The News Tribune late last year that he had plans to lease the restaurant space to the right person, hopefully some time in 2021.

“I realized the future of the restaurant industry wasn’t so bright for a while,” he said. Whether it remains “an old-school diner” is to be determined.