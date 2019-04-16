Strategies for interviewing Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies.

It’s spring, and people are looking for jobs. There are a number of upcoming job fairs to help.

The recent Hire 253 job fair saw 859 registered job seekers, according to Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region, which hosted the event at its Milgard Work Opportunity Center.

The event, held quarterly, focuses on entry-level jobs to help end homelessness. Its next event will be in July, on a date still to be determined.

There are more free job fairs coming up:

▪ Job fair for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, seeking skilled workers: April 17-18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St.

▪ 2019 Tacoma Community College Job Fair: April 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TCC Tacoma Campus, 6501 South 19th Street, Health & Wellness Center, Bldg. 20. More information: https://www.tacomacc.edu/tcc-life/events/jobfair Campus map: http://www.tacomacc.edu/campus-map/.

▪ JobFest: State’s largest young-adult job fair, open to ages 16-24. It is being held April 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Employers will include Horizon/Alaska Air, McDonalds, U.S. Army/Navy/Air Force, Coleman World Wide Moving, Fred Meyer, Wild Waves, YMCA, Chick-Fil-A, UPS, and Goodwill, along with others. Register online: https://bit.ly/2U7SHWY