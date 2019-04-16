Business
Looking for work? Three upcoming Tacoma job fairs might help you score a new position
Strategies for interviewing
It’s spring, and people are looking for jobs. There are a number of upcoming job fairs to help.
The recent Hire 253 job fair saw 859 registered job seekers, according to Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region, which hosted the event at its Milgard Work Opportunity Center.
The event, held quarterly, focuses on entry-level jobs to help end homelessness. Its next event will be in July, on a date still to be determined.
There are more free job fairs coming up:
▪ Job fair for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, seeking skilled workers: April 17-18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St.
▪ 2019 Tacoma Community College Job Fair: April 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TCC Tacoma Campus, 6501 South 19th Street, Health & Wellness Center, Bldg. 20. More information: https://www.tacomacc.edu/tcc-life/events/jobfair Campus map: http://www.tacomacc.edu/campus-map/.
▪ JobFest: State’s largest young-adult job fair, open to ages 16-24. It is being held April 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Employers will include Horizon/Alaska Air, McDonalds, U.S. Army/Navy/Air Force, Coleman World Wide Moving, Fred Meyer, Wild Waves, YMCA, Chick-Fil-A, UPS, and Goodwill, along with others. Register online: https://bit.ly/2U7SHWY
