Metropolitan Market is the latest to let you order ahead for grocery pickup

Metropolitan Market is the latest grocer to expand its digital offerings when it comes to shopping and pickup.

In August, the grocer announced it was expanding its partnership with Instacart to add curbside pickup to its same-day delivery services throughout its seven-store operation, including its store in Tacoma’s Proctor District, 2420 N. Proctor St.

How it works:

▪ Go to www.instacart.com/metropolitan-market or go to the Instacart app on your mobile device to shop at your local Metropolitan Market.

▪ An Instacart personal shopper will pick and pack the order to be picked up or delivered within the customer’s designated time frame, from as fast as one hour to five days in advance.

▪ Pickup fee is $1.99 and delivery fee is $3.99 for orders of $35 or more. If you have an Instacart Express membership, you get unlimited, free pickup and delivery on all orders over $35.

▪ First-time Metropolitan Market/Instacart customers can enter code 20OFFMETMARKET at checkout to get $20 off your first pickup or delivery order of $35 or more. The code is good through Oct. 1.

There are designated parking spaces at the Proctor location for pickup.

The variety of pickup options that have come to the Tacoma area in the past year vary in terms of cost and flexibility. Almost all major grocery chains offer some version. If it’s not at your specific store, chances are it is offered at another store in the area.

Other pickup services

▪ Chambers Bay Whole Foods Market introduced curbside pickup to its University Place store last year for Amazon Prime customers, with a 30-minute pickup option for $4.99, and free for all other orders of $35 or more or $1.99 for orders less than $35. It also offers a new customer discount of $10 off your first order of $50 or more with the promotional code, SAVE10WF, at checkout. Delivery also is available.

▪ Fred Meyer at 4505 S. 19th St. in Tacoma, 6305 Bridgeport Way W. in University Place and 1100 N. Meridian in Puyallup offer pickup (formerly called ClickList), as do the Sumner, Lacey, Auburn, Spanaway, Bonney Lake, South Hill, Port Orchard and Federal Way sites. Free pickup delivered to your car on the lot with first three orders, service fee of $4.95 after that.

▪ Safeway also offers pickup and delivery, but check your ZIP code for store location. North End locations register with the Safeway in Gig Harbor, for example, while some ZIP codes in South Tacoma register with its 11501 Canyon Road E. store in Puyallup. Safeway also has a $20 off and free delivery promotion on orders of $75 or more with SAVE20 promotional code, but only through Safeway direct orders, not those fulfilled by Instacart.

▪ Target offers both Drive Up and Order Pickup. The free drive-up option allows you to alert the store via the app when you are on your way, and then the items are brought to your car upon arrival (order pickup is at the customer service counter inside). Drive Up requires ordering via the Target phone app, while Order Pickup can be done online, as can same-day delivery via Shipt, which was introduced in the Tacoma area last year. A recent comparison of different stores’ services by U.S. News & World Report noted that perishables are not sold through Drive Up, but you can have the store hold your order, once placed, for up to seven days. Local stores offering Drive Up, which started expanding in May, can be found at https://bit.ly/2Ms5dCn

▪ Walmart launched its curbside pickup option last summer and now offers the service in more than 30 cities and towns in the state. Pickup is free and is available same day if placed before 1 p.m. You can get $10 off your first order of $50 or more with code WOWFRESH. The retail giant also offers delivery.