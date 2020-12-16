New cookie shop coming to Puyallup; new storage site opens in Tacoma

Summit Heated Self Storage opened Dec. 15 in Tacoma. West Coast Storage

Crumbl Cookies is marking the opening of its new store in Puyallup with free cookies.

The store (that’s correct, no “e” in Crumbl) 10301 156th St. E., Suite B106, Puyallup, (in Sunrise Village next to MOD Pizza) will open 8 a.m. Thursday. On Friday, it’s hosting a Free Cookie Day starting at 8 a.m.

Patrons will receive one free chocolate chip cookie per person with download of the Crumbl app.

The store will feature a rotating menu with new cookie varieties weekly, with chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies always on the menu, according to the store’s website. The store also offers “Crumbl Cream,” ice cream made with cookie flavors.

The store will offer delivery, curbside pickup and takeout with cookies made fresh in its open kitchen, according to its opening announcement on Facebook.

Store hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight; closed Sunday.

The Logan, Utah-based franchise has one other Washington site, in Covington.

New storage site in Tacoma

Summit Heated Self Storage announced its opening Dec. 15.

The business, 5104 104th St. E. in Tacoma, features 843 units for a total of 105,349 square feet of storage space.

According to the business, the site “offers both indoor storage units and outdoor access units, all of which are heated. The indoor units range in size from 5 x 5 feet to 10 x 30 feet. The outdoor access units range from 10 x 10 feet to 12 x 30 feet and have the added benefit of letting customers drive their vehicle up to the door of the storage unit for easy loading and unloading.“

There are 79 RV storage/boat storage spaces with different ranges of space. It also offers 24-hour recorded video surveillance, pin-code keypads at access points and gated entry. There is an onsite store offering moving boxes and packing materials, with U-Haul truck rental to be offered in the future.

Access hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; office hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.

The site is managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, which has 77 managed and owned locations with 56 stores in Washington, 12 stores in Oregon and nine in California.

The company also has recently opened similar sites in Sumner and Fircrest.

More information is at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.