Here are the COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in Washington state

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,717 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, according to its COVID-19 data dashboard.

State totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus were reported at 139,543 cases and 2,619 deaths Friday.

Total cases increased to 141,260 Saturday. The department no longer reports deaths on weekends.

The state’s data shows King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 37,631 cases and 847 deaths. Pierce is now second, with 14,228 cases, though the county health department’s case number differs due to reporting lags. Yakima County has 12,815 cases and 292 deaths.

John Hopkins University data as of Saturday showed 12,051,253 cases and 255,588 deaths have been reported in the U.S. The data showed 57,985,648 cases and 1,378,567 deaths have been reported globally.