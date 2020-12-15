Coronavirus updates: Pierce County reports 194 new cases, receives first vaccine shipment

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Tuesday, Dec. 15.

State Department of Health to disable text message notifications

Updated 9:30 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health announced Tuesday it will disable all text message notifications for its subscription email topics beginning Dec. 22.

The health department said in a release that two factors led to this decision: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in subscribers and frequency of updates, and while email notifications are free, text messages have costs.

“Engagement data from our updates show that text messages are less useful to our customers than emails,” the release says.

Those who only subscribe by text and wish to continue receiving notifications are advised to create a new account and register by email. No action is necessary for those who already have an email subscription.

Questions can be directed to the department by email with the subject line “DOH text updates.”

“We may resume the text feature for specific topics where appropriate in the future,” the release says. “We thank you for your continued interest in vital public health information and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Washington state reports 2,353 new cases, 39 deaths

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 2,353 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

An additional 39 deaths have been reported since Friday. Deaths are no longer reported on weekends.

Statewide totals have reached 203,797 cases and 2,918 deaths, up from 201,876 cases Sunday and 2,879 deaths Friday.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (54,535) and deaths (918).

Pierce County reported 194 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its totals to 21,661 cases and 259 deaths. The county has the second-highest case totals in the state.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but four have case counts higher than 100.

There are 1,293 cases that have not been assigned to a county.

There have been 3,380,344 tests conducted in the state with 6% coming back positive.

Pierce County receives first vaccine shipment

Updated 9 a.m.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported Monday it has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

“We are working with federal, state and local partners to equitably distribute this safe and effective vaccine,” the department wrote in a blog post.

“Two other vaccines have shown promising results in clinical trials. And others are in different stages of development.

“This is great news! Vaccine protection against COVID-19 will help us end the pandemic. That gets us closer to businesses fully reopening, more children returning to in-person learning, and more time with friends and family.”

The vaccine will be distributed in phases, and more information about distribution planning can be found on the department’s website.

“Our state and federal partners considered many factors — prioritization of high-risk groups, vaccine supply and distribution, logistics, safety, clinical guidance — to arrive at this approach,” the post says.

“The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as large quantities are available. We will keep you up to date on vaccine availability for you and your family as more arrives. Ending this pandemic is possible. Getting vaccinated is the next step.”

Pierce County reports 194 new COVID-19 cases

Updated 9 a.m.

Pierce County reported 194 new COVID-19 cases Monday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 21,254 cases and 259 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 4,829 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 1,000,000 is now 535.4. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 343.7.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 344.9.

The health department said Monday it has cleared its case count backlog and transitioned to its new data management system.

“We are not yet seeing increases we can attribute to Thanksgiving gatherings,” the department wrote on Twitter. “We expect to see any increases by the end of this week.

“Increases in testing volume can create delays in processing and reporting.”

There are an estimated 8,500 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Sunday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 582 (580)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,033 (1,027)

▪ East Pierce County: 834 (819)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 923 (909)

▪ Frederickson: 840 (833)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 704 (no change)

▪ Graham: 707 (700)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 201 (200)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 758 (754)

▪ Lakewood: 1,739 (1,727)

▪ Parkland: 1,057 (1,050)

▪ Puyallup: 1,339 (1,318)

▪ South Hill: 1,236 (1,223)

▪ South Pierce County: 662 (655)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 269 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 986 (980)

▪ Tacoma: 6,206 (6,155)

▪ University Place: 765 (757)

▪ Unknown: 413 (424)

Debbie Cockrell and Craig Sailor contributed to this report.