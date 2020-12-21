Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,984 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and two deaths since Friday.

Pierce County reported 126 cases Monday and three new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 275 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 226,635 cases and 3,106 deaths. The case total includes 8,220 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 224,651 cases Sunday and 3,104 deaths on Friday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

One-hundred twenty-two people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Dec. 2, the most recent date with complete data. Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admittances were 114 in mid-December.

Approximately 13.8% (1,207) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Monday. In the state’s intensive care units, 22.3% (272) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Testing

On Dec. 10, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 23,467 specimens were collected statewide, with 10.3% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 10.8%. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 58,747 cases and 956 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 23,447. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 340.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 43 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 73.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oklahoma has the highest rate in the United States, at 151.4. Hawaii is the lowest, at 9.6.

Vaccine

DOH did not report vaccine data Monday evening.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 17.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 319,190 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 77 million.