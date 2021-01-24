Pierce County reports first local case of COVID-19 virus variant, along with 240 new cases

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has confirmed the first case of a variant of the virus in the county, according to a Sunday news release.

The health department had “already completed case and contact investigation for this positive case,” the release says, and the individual “had mild symptoms and completed their isolation period.”

The individual had the B.1.1.7 variant, the release says, which is the strain first discovered in the United Kingdom.

“This new information does not change how we fight COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Chen, the department’s director of health, said in a statement. “Everyone needs to continue to do their part to minimize the spread — and get vaccinated when it is your turn — so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

Pierce County reported 240 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 31,526 cases and 379 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,255 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 360.9. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 232.5.

There were an estimated 7,601 confirmed cases still active in the county as of Saturday.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County had not been updated as of 2 p.m. Saturday’s totals are listed below:

▪ Bonney Lake: 874

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,465

▪ East Pierce County: 1,349

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,307

▪ Frederickson: 1,207

▪ Gig Harbor area: 991

▪ Graham: 1,071

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 290

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,096

▪ Lakewood: 2,542

▪ Parkland: 1,518

▪ Puyallup: 1,850

▪ South Hill: 1,827

▪ South Pierce County: 961

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 432

▪ Spanaway: 1,481

▪ Tacoma: 8,909

▪ University Place: 1,064

▪ Unknown: 1,052