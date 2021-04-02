Another retail pharmacy joins those offering more COVID vaccines in Tacoma area

CVS Pharmacy started administering COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Fall River, Massachusetts. The retailer is now offering vaccines in the Tacoma area. CVS Health

Another retail pharmacy is getting the word out it has COVID-19 vaccine to distribute in Pierce County and the area for those now qualifying in the state’s vaccine phase tiers, particularly K-12 teachers and staff and child care workers.

CVS Health is administering the vaccine via select CVS Pharmacy locations in Tacoma, Federal Way, Burien, Lakewood and Seattle.

CVS is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, used to accelerate vaccine distribution nationwide along with mass vaccination clinics.

The program nationwide encompasses 21 retail chains and thousands of stores, including Walgreens, Walmart (including Sam’s Club), Rite Aid, Fred Meyer, Costco and more.

“As more supply becomes available, the company will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations and in more Washington communities,” said Stephanie Blank, media representative for CVS Health, via email. “Appointments for the latest allocation of doses became available for booking on Tuesday, March 30, as stores receive shipments of vaccine and individuals were able to start getting the vaccine administered on Wednesday, March 31.”

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment are not allowed.

Patients need to register in advance at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can call CVS customer service: 800-746-7287.

There is no cost for the vaccine to patients with insurance or through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.

“Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month,” Blank said.

Friday morning, (April 2) more vaccine appointments were seen on the state’s vaccine locator, not just with retail pharmacies but at local hospitals.

The appointments still go quickly. The state opened up those eligible on March 31 to Phase 1b Tiers 3 and 4, and on April 15, everyone 16 and older in the state becomes eligible without qualifying conditions.

Mass vaccine events also continue in Pierce County with no slowdown anticipated.

“Pierce County Emergency Management continues to plan and operate mass vaccination sites in our community to meet the goal of 350,000 residents vaccinated,” said Mike Halliday, public information specialist for the emergency management department, via email.

“The department is not aware of any changes other than anticipating more vaccines coming to our sites in the near future.”