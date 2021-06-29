WA state reopens from most COVID restrictions Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know

Wednesday is a big day for Washington.

The state will lift its COVID-19 restrictions on masks, social distancing and capacity limitations, many of which have been in place for more than a year.

As Gov. Jay Inslee’s office spokesperson Tara Lee put it on Monday: “Generally, almost everything is back to normal” as of June 30.

Health department leaders caution that there are still some caveats, including restrictions in place for people who are not vaccinated.

What does ‘reopening’ mean?

The state mandates that were adopted over the past year — wearing a mask to the grocery store, staying six feet apart and limiting the number of people who can go to events — will be no more.

Gov. Inslee announced in May that all counties would move to Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery plan, the most lenient of COVID-19 restrictions, until June 30, when those restrictions would be lifted. The state could open prior to June 30, Inslee said, but only if 70 percent of people over the age of 16 were vaccinated.

As of Monday, the state Department of Health showed 68.2 percent of people over 16 in Washington state had received their COVID-19 vaccinations. The state will still reopen Wednesday if the 70 percent mark is not reached.

Can I go to the movies or sit at the bar?

Yes, you can.

Starting June 30, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses can resume business as usual without restrictions, unless they require it. Right now, those businesses are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

There will be no physical distancing requirements, but the state maintains that businesses retain the right to make their own rules, such as requiring customers to wear masks.

Do I still need to social distance?

To put it simply, there will be no requirements on social distancing guidelines.

Do I have to keep wearing a mask?

For those who are vaccinated, good news: Washington adopted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines that state people who are fully vaccinated no longer are required to wear facial coverings. “Fully vaccinated” refers to people who are two weeks removed from their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are some caveats: The guidance does not apply to health care settings like hospitals, long-term care, or doctor’s offices; correctional facilities, homeless shelters, or schools.

For people who are not vaccinated, masks are still required in public spaces after June 30.

Businesses also retain the right to require customers to wear masks, so check with them before you go.

Are schools returning to normal?

As of right now, state guidance requires students and staff to wear masks during summer school.

That could change between now and the start of the 2021-22 school year.

In March, Inslee announced school districts in Washington are required to offer K-12 students the opportunity to engage in both remote instruction and on-campus, in-person instruction by the fall.

Many school districts, including in Pierce County, have announced plans for a full-time, in-person return in the fall.

For the 2021-2022 school year, schools must have a plan that factors in at least 3 feet physical distancing in classrooms and 6 feet elsewhere to the greatest extent possible. That could also change in the coming months.

Is it safe to travel?

The state is following guidance from the CDC for travel.

Restrictions for traveling depend on if you are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people are required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas, like a ferry or top deck of a bus.

People who are not full vaccinated must take a COVID-19 test 1-3 days before their trip and are encouraged to check in with the COVID-19 restrictions at their destination. The CDC recommends that travelers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing when traveling.

Will I need to prove I’m vaccinated?

It’s possible some activities will require negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination, but it’s not a state mandate.

The state recommends that people test negative or provide proof of vaccination for large indoor and outdoor events, but it is not required. Large indoor events are defined as any event with more than 10,000 simultaneous participants located in an indoors enclosed space.

One requirement that will be in place following June 30 relates to large indoor events.

“Large indoor events are restricted to 75 percent capacity, unless vaccination verification is occurring,” according to state guidelines. “If vaccination verification is occurring prior to entry, and the venue requires all attendees be vaccinated, there are no capacity restrictions.”

The state plans to reevaluate the restrictions on large indoor events on July 31, 2021.