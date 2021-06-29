Here are the rules for riding Pierce Transit and Sound Transit after WA reopening

A Pierce Transit bus picks up passengers at a stop on Pacific Avenue in Parkland, October 5, 2018. You’ll need to keep wearing a mask on Pierce Transit and Sound Transit buses even after the state reopens Wednesday. phaley@thenewstribune.com

People who rely on public transportation in Pierce County might have to keep their masks on for a few more months despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the Washington state on Wednesday, June 30.

Pierce Transit will still follow federal guidelines regarding public transportation, said Rebecca Japhet, communications manager for Pierce Transit. Passengers are required to wear their masks through Sept. 13 or until federal officials say otherwise.

“This requirement takes precedent over any state rules,” Japhet wrote in an email.

John Gallagher, public information officer for Sound Transit, said that agency plans to operate at full capacity when the state reopens. Passengers on its buses, light rail and Sounder trains will be required to have their masks on at all times.

Pierce Transit is hoping to return to full capacity July 1, but Japhet said the agency is waiting for approval from the Governor’s Office before doing so. In the meantime, buses are operating at 50 percent capacity.

Some Pierce Transit buses have yellow bands wrapped around the seats to maintain social distancing requirements. Japhet said those bands will stay on until the buses can operate at full capacity.

“We’re really excited about people getting back out there and riding the bus more often,” Japhet said. “We are working really hard to make sure it’s a safe place for our riders.”