Tacoma schools leadership to change in July as former district head takes on new role

Tacoma Public Schools will have a new leader starting this summer.

Carla Santorno will officially relinquish her role as superintendent to Joshua Garcia on July 1 and instead take up the title of “superintendent on special assignment,” according to an amended contract approved by the district’s Board of Directors on Thursday.

Santorno’s new duties were not specifically outlined, but will be assigned by Garcia and will likely include helping him transition into the role of superintendent. She’ll also work to further the equity initiatives she helped start that are intended to “improve cultural awareness, competency, understanding, attitudes and behaviors of district employees,” according to district documents.

Meanwhile, Santorno’s salary of $307,000 per year will remain the same. She still intends to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The school board also approved on Thursday the new contract for Garcia, who has been working as Tacoma’s deputy superintendent since 2012 and was voted to become the new superintendent at the end of March, ten days after Santorno announced she planned to retire.

Garcia’s three-year contract includes an annual salary of $292,750, about a $17,519 jump from what he currently makes as deputy superintendent. The contract also includes an $800 per month reimbursement for operation of Garcia’s personal automobile for all work-related travel.