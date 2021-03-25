Tacoma school board moves quickly to elect new superintendent

Joshua Garcia was elected to serve as the new superintendent of Tacoma Public Schools. March 25, 2021

Joshua Garcia was elected to serve as new superintendent of Tacoma Public Schools by the district’s Board of Directors on Thursday evening, ten days after current Superintendent Carla Santorno announced she would retire.

The vote was 4-0, with board director Enrique Leon abstaining.

Garcia, who is currently the district’s deputy superintendent, will enter into contract negotiations with the district to determine a salary, start date and other terms.

“I will never quit on our kids, and I’ll never quit on our community,” Garcia said following the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to be a part of the next step in our journey.”

At Thursday’s meeting, school board members said that by hiring within the current administration, they can maintain the trajectory set in motion by Santorno and ensure a seamless transition before her retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“Dr. Garcia is strategic and intentional with his decisions, all of which are laser-focused on what’s best for the students,” said board director Elizabeth Bonbright.

“Consistency is paramount right now,” added board director Lisa Keating.

Board director Korey Strozier said the district is in a good position and they’re not looking for a new superintendent to come in and move in a different direction.

“We’re not broken,” he said.

Garcia started at TPS in 2012, having previously worked as assistant superintendent for Federal Way Public Schools. He holds a Doctor of Education degree in leadership from Seattle University. Right now, his annual salary is $275,231.

At Thursday’s meeting, Santorno voiced support for passing the baton to Garcia.

“For nine years I’ve worked with the best partner, collaborator and friend on the planet,” she said.

On March 18, the school board met for a special meeting to discuss Garcia’s qualifications.

At the meeting, board member Enrique Leon said Garcia was a highly qualified candidate and has “all the skills to be an excellent superintendent,” but indicated he wanted to hear from community partners and individuals on the matter.

“There are many advantages to having an internal candidate become superintendent. There are also other hiring and search options that should be considered while maintaining the transparency to our stakeholders,” he said.

He echoed that sentiment on Thursday.

“I still feel uncomfortable not having any other candidates at all,” he said.

According to state law, in all districts the board of directors shall “elect a superintendent who shall have such qualification as the local school board alone shall determine.” In other words, the board isn’t required to conduct wider outreach, but many districts do.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau is exiting her post on May 1, having announced her retirement back in December. An interim superintendent was selected in February, and the search for a permanent candidate will continue “with extensive community engagement” in fall 2021, according to a press release sent earlier this month.

Members of the Peninsula School District school board recently chose their new superintendent, Krestin Bahr, after a series of interviews that narrowed down from five candidates.

Some feel the board is moving too quickly to select Garcia for the position.

Shannon Ergun, president of the Tacoma Education Association, told The News Tribune that she’s heard from many TEA members who are concerned with the lack of due diligence the school board is putting into the search for a new superintendent.

“There are certainly pros and cons to an internal hire, but it is difficult to weigh those without other applicants to compare,” she said in an email. “Given the clear process in place for the Seattle superintendent search and the broad exploration of candidates in Peninsula recently, it is disappointing that the Board in Tacoma is treating this paramount responsibility with such lack of thoroughness.”

Ergun said the plan to hire without a wider search indicates the board is not in tune with the interests of their employees or the community.

“I am disappointed in the members of our board who feel simply passing the baton to the next in line is appropriate, and I am appalled by their refusal to consider other options,” she said.

At Thursday’s board meeting, various leaders in Tacoma spoke out in support of Garcia as superintendent.

“I can’t speak more highly for one individual than Josh. Josh is a true leader, brings people together,” said Tom Pierson, president and CEO of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.

Shon Sylvia, executive director of Metro Parks Tacoma, said Garcia was instrumental in expanding after school programming for Tacoma students.

Tafona Ervin, executive director of the Foundation for Tacoma Students, said the leadership of Santorno and Garcia over the years had been “unprecedented” and voiced support for the transition of leadership to Garcia.

“I’ve got to tell you that when you think about what a recovery will look like in the next couple of years… you want someone who knows the work, and not someone who’s learning the work,” Ervin said.

Ergun implored the board at Thursday’s meeting to slow the process down.

“It is your job to take time and deliberate, explore, and listen, so you are meeting the needs of constituents as much as possible,” she said.