Despite the rise in COVID cases, the state fair will still go on. Bring a mask

One of the biggest events in Washington state has no plans to close, but in about two weeks, those planning to attend should not forget to bring a mask.

The Washington State Fair in Puyallup, which runs from Sept. 3-26, will require attendees to wear masks indoors. This comes after Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday a statewide indoor mask order effective Aug. 23.

The fair drew more than 1.1 million attendees in 2018 and about the same number in 2017, The News Tribune reported. In 2017, the fair racked up $32 million in revenue.

The 2020 fair was canceled in response to the pandemic. The only other time the fair has been canceled was during World War II.

The News Tribune reported in June the fair would make a comeback in September with its scones, elephant ears and amusement rides.

The annual Spring Fair occurred in April as a drive-thru event, but visitors were able to do some things on foot while wearing masks.

At the fair, people will only be required to wear masks when going to indoor spaces such as barns, said Stacy Van Horne, public relations manager for the Washington State Fair. The fair has more outdoor spaces compared to indoor spaces, she said.

“It’s not any decision of ours,” Van Horne said. “If he mandates something we will follow it.”

On Wednesday, before Inslee’s announcement, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department also announced a mask directive, recommending those 5 and up to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors where it is impossible to physically distance themselves.

Pierce County has a total of 66,111 COVID-19 cases to date. There have been 679 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

The Washington State Fair will not check attendees’ vaccination status, according to their website. The fair will continue to monitor public health guidelines “to make thoughtful timely decisions based on guidance from our community partners and health agencies.”

Van Horne said conversations with city, county and state officials are ongoing.