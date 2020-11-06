After cases in two schools, Peninsula district will delay return of 2nd-graders

Smith Morrison gets his temperature taken before a student-teacher meet-and-greet at Harbor Heights elementary school in Gig Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

This is a developing story and will be updated.

After two outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools, the Peninsula School District will delay the return of second-graders to in-person learning until Nov. 30, the district announced late Friday.

Superintendent Art Jarvis said the district made the “difficult decision” after consultation with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The callback of second-graders was originally set for Thursday, Nov. 12.

Jarvis said there has been a recent coronavirus case at Purdy Elementary and current cases — he did not say how many — at Peninsula High School. He said there had been “no exposure” in the schools — meaning the persons with the virus had been presumably infected outside the school system.

Students in Kindergarten and first grade have been attending school in-person for six weeks. There have been no COVID-19 cases among them, Jarvis said.

Contributing to the decision to delay the second-grade return, Jarvis said, was the fact that the pilot testing program to be run in cooperation with the health department was not yet ready to deploy. He said there were “technical decisions” to be made and more meetings scheduled with the district-appointed task force.

“We know this delay of 2nd-graders returning to in-person learning will disappoint many students, families, and staff. We have all prepared with schedule adjustments and tireless work for a safe originally planned Nov. 12 return.”

New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been rising in Pierce County, as they have been across the nation. There were 141 cases and two deaths added on Nov. 5, bringing the total to 11,049 cases and 201 deaths since March. The number of active cases surpassed the August peak for the first time this week.

Cases in the Gig Harbor area rose to 305 and to 91 on the Key Peninsula — in both cases a significant increase.

The Peninsula School district and the health department had a highly public dispute last week over a return to school for younger grades, which the TPCHD has always resisted. The upshot was the hasty announcement of a “rapid testing program” for Peninsula and three other rural school districts, which was supposed to have allowed younger children, up to 5th grade, to return to school in stages. Details of the pilot program remain sketchy

The announcement of the delay for second-graders was made in an e-mail to parents at 5:02 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, two minutes after district offices closed for the weekend.