Software glitch gives 600 people more shot slots in Gig Harbor than there is vaccine

Because of a software glitch, at least 600 people who thought they had appointments will have to be turned away from a Gig Harbor pop-up vaccination clinic planned for this weekend, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said Thursday.

The faulty software also sent dozens of people to the vaccination site on the wrong day.

Steve Metcalf, a TPCHD communications specialist confirmed the problems and said that efforts were underway to clear up the issues.

“There was a glitch in the software that instead of putting Saturday’s as the date of the clinic it put today’s date. So the correct time, but the wrong date,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf said a “handful of people” showed up at Chapel Hill Church and had to be turned away, though they will be able to get their scheduled appointment for Saturday.

More slots than shots

Approximately 600 other people won’t be so lucky, as they were given appointments that now won’t be available.

“Again a technical glitch with our software that did not cut off the registration after the allotted slots had been filled,” Metcalf said. “We had fewer than 700 slots available, but the software allowed people to continue to register even after those slots had been filled.”

The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 at Chapel Hill Church, 7700 Skansie Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People eligible for the vaccine are those in Phase 1-A and 1-B-1 (people 65 and over OR over 50 living in a multi-generational household). Pre-registration was required and was completely full within minutes of opening Thursday.

Laura Pettitt, Gig Harbor’s tourism and marketing director, said the social medial links for signups were posted at 9 a.m. Thursday, and all slots were filled by 9:19 a.m. Pettitt said other Gig Harbor clinics will be scheduled.

The first vaccine clinic in Pierce County at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood was able to vaccinate 1,700 people.

Overbooked people got emails

Metcalf said the people who were overbooked have been sent emails letting them know they will no longer have appointments, though he acknowledged people may still show up expecting to be vaccinated.

“We completely understand that this is not ideal,” he said. “Knowing the interest and the high demand and the eagerness that many many people have shown in getting the vaccine this is not this in any way how we wanted this to go. We regret that this happened. We apologize to the people who were inconvenienced by these two glitches. We are making improvements as we move along.”

Metcalf said there will be additional opportunities for people to get vaccines as this weekend’s clinic is “just the first of many.”

“This is an unprecedented effort, not just here but across the country, to roll out this large-scale vaccination of the public and there are some things that have unfortunately not gone to plan,” Metcalf said. “We are trying to make it right and our goal is to have a smooth and efficient registration process for everyone who is eligible.”

There also are plans in the works to reach people who are less savvy when it comes to using technology and that there may soon be an option to call in on the phone for an appointment.

Metcalf said the software used for registration, JotForms, was being used for the first time, and that “for future registration, we’re still considering all options to provide the best registration experience for the public.”

The Department of Health had announced Wednesday that the mass vaccination clinics are for Washington residents and workers only, due to the scarcity of the vaccine.

