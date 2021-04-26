Hit-and-run driver plowed through Stinson-Grandview construction in Gig Harbor

Work continued Friday, April 16, 2021 on a new roundabout at the intersection of Stinson Avenue and Rosedale Street in Gig Harbor. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

The ongoing construction at Stinson Avenue and Grandview Drive in Gig Harbor took a hit when a driver plowed through the site Thursday, causing thousands of dollars worth of estimated damage.

According to a police report, a newly installed curb was damaged and a section had been broken away on April 22. The report said that a project foreman, who reported the incident, believed a vehicle had “attempted to straddle the curb to head down the hill and got stuck.”

The foreman also estimated that the cost to repair the curb would be approximately $5,000.

Gig Harbor tourism and communications director Laura Pettitt told The Gateway that it will probably be even higher due to additional labor needed to fix the damage.

Pettitt initially predicted that the accident and repairs required were going to cause “added delays.”

“This intersection had just started its first day of a 24-hour consecutive 10 day closure for the construction of the new roundabout,” Pettitt said. “Earlier in the day the contractor had completed pouring concrete curb and gutter that will now need to be removed and re-poured. This damage has caused not only added costs to the contractor but also added delays to the project.”

In a follow up call with The Gateway, Pettitt said plans had been made to try to stay on schedule.

“The contractor is working overtime to stick to that ten-day closure,” Pettitt said. “It’s on track to open on April 30 at 7 p.m. However they choose to work to do that, is up to the contractor but we’re still on track to limit impact to the public.”

Additionally, Pettitt said any additional costs would not fall to the city.

“That cost is absorbed by the contractor,” Pettitt said. “That’s the contractor’s responsibility per the contract.”

Pettitt asked that drivers “please be respectful of the road closure area for your safety, the safety of the workers, and to minimize costs and construction delays.”

Thus far, police attempts to locate the driver have been unsuccessful and are unlikely to be fruitful as there was no surveillance footage of the incident.

Gig Harbor police chief Kelly Busey said that the department doesn’t currently have any leads.

“It was one of those hit-and-runs with no suspects,” Busey said.