Peninsula High sports star dies in truck crash; three other teens hospitalized

Peninsula High’s Caleb Wanaka drives against the Sumner defense Friday, May 14 at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup. Wanaka was killed in a traffic accident Monday.

A rising athlete at Peninsula High School was killed and three other teenagers were hospitalized after a truck full of teens hit a tree on the Key Peninsula Monday night.

Caleb Wanaka, a 17-year-old athlete and junior at Peninsula high school, died from his injuries, according to Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

“Five kids were in the truck, only the driver was seatbelted in,” Moss said. “The other four kids were riding in the bed of the truck. The accident occurred at 11514 Bliss Cochrane Rd NW.”

All four teens riding in the bed were thrown out on impact, Moss said.

In an email, Moss said deputies were called to the scene at 9:15 p.m.

“Bliss Cochrane Road has some big dips in the roadway and speed may have contributed to the collision,” Moss said. “The truck had left the roadway and hit a tree, causing all the passengers to be ejected.”

According to Moss, the three other passengers, all teenagers, were thrown from the vehicle. Of three taken to the hospital, one had serious injuries. All were either 16 or 17 years of age.

Wanaka was a rising sports star, playing both basketball and baseball for Peninsula high school. He was named as an infielder to The News Tribune Spring 2021 all-league team for the South Sound and made the All-Area 2021 second team.

When basketball resumed in May, Wanaka was the only returning player with any varsity experience.

“He’s come in and it’s like he hasn’t missed a beat,” Coach Matt Robles said at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jordan Whitford contributed to this story.