Henderson Bay July 4 fireworks show canceled amid ‘tinderbox’ fire conditions

If you’re hoping to see the annual 4th of July Henderson Bay Fireworks Show in Gig Harbor, you’ll have to wait another 365 days. The show has been canceled for the second year in a row.

According to a post by the nonprofit organization Key Peninsula Partnership for a Healthy Community, the event has been canceled for 2021, though “organizers plan on a big show for 2022.”

Henderson Bay residents Larry and Jane Treleven and their neighbors have sponsored the show in the past, hiring a barge and professional pyrotechnicians. The show always drew a large crowd to the Purdy Sandspit. The Trelevans couldn’t be reached Friday.

The cancellation comes following a deadly heat wave in the region that has fire officials “strongly encouraging” people refrain from using fireworks. Despite ‘tinderbox’ level fire conditions, an attempt by the Pierce County Council to pass an emergency ban on fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county failed after Republican members argued it was on too short notice.

The Gig Harbor City Council passed an ordinance limiting fireworks to July 4 in May, but it doesn’t take effect until 2022. Currently, fireworks are allowed in the city from July 1 through 4.

“With the recent heat wave, we recommend you to stick with the professional fireworks shows this year,” said a post on the web site of Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One.

KP Fire adding staff

Chief Dustin Dustin Morrow of the Key Peninsula Fire Department said he is increasing staffing in preparation for the 4th of July weekend.

“All of the organizations in Pierce County are adding additional staffing for Sunday. Many of us are adding additional staffing for Saturday and Sunday so that we have more available resources in total, more strength, more men and women so that we can handle the increased workload should it come,” Morrow said. “The intention is for us to do our very best job to catch any potential fire as early as possible especially given these weather conditions and fuel conditions.”

Morrow said his department will also have an extra engine company staffed and a brush unit staffed. A brush unit is a small, specialized truck, often 4-wheel drive, equipped with its own water supply, shovels and other tools usefil in fighting fires in tight spots.

Still, Morrow issued a plea for individuals who do use fireworks to take basic precautions.

“The more that individuals are willing to really be responsible with the discharge of fireworks would be very very appreciated. Be mindful of your surroundings, make sure you have a water source available to extinguish small fires immediately should they occur,” Morrow said. “Make absolutely sure that those fireworks are out and done before you leave the area. Just really be paying attention to each individual’s safety.”

In Gig Harbor, discharge of fireworks is permitted only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and between 9 a.m. and midnight on Sunday, July 4.

In unincorporated Pierce County, which includes the Key Peninsula and many areas west and north of Gig Harbor, the rules are similar, but an extra day is allowed: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 5.