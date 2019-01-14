Puyallup Herald

New year, new development: Puyallup’s 2019 projects include a hotel, Safeway, warehouses

By Allison Needles

January 14, 2019 10:09 AM

A rendering from PMF Real Estate Services shows the Pioneer Crossing Shopping Center on Shaw Road East and East Pioneer in Puyallup. The shopping center is made up of a new Safeway and five other retail/restaurant buildings. It’s expected to be completed in 2019.
A rendering from PMF Real Estate Services shows the Pioneer Crossing Shopping Center on Shaw Road East and East Pioneer in Puyallup. The shopping center is made up of a new Safeway and five other retail/restaurant buildings. It’s expected to be completed in 2019. PMF Real Estate Services

A hotel. A shopping center. Warehouses. Townhomes.

Those are just some of the new projects planned for Puyallup in 2019.

The city shared some of its new and continuing development projects Thursday at the annual Economic Forecast Breakfast, hosted by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce at the Pioneer Park Pavilion.

A majority of the 21 projects listed for 2019 were residential-related. The city’s population growth rate has continued to steadily increase, reaching 41,000 in 2018, according to a report by the Puget Sound Regional Council released in August.

There’s also been an uptick in senior housing, with local baby boomers looking to “age in place” near medical hubs such as Good Samaritan Hospital, said city planning director Tom Utterback.

New major development projects in 2019:

  • 20 Riverdance townhomes on 18th Street Northwest

  • 32,000-square-foot expansion to existing Olympic Eagle Distributing warehouse

  • 44,000-square-foot Valley Avenue warehouse

  • Todd Road PSE Warehouse — combined 8,000-square-foot office space, 10,000-square-foot shop space and 20,000-square-foot warehouse

  • Pioneer Crossing Retail Center — 83,000 square feet, includes new Safeway

  • 65-bed Cascadia Memory Care facility on South Meridian

  • 24,000-square-foot medical office building on South Meridian

  • 57-unit Village Cooperative senior apartments (three stories)

  • 101-room La Quinta Hotel on 39th Avenue Southwest (four stories)

Utterback said the La Quinta Hotel is close to beginning construction.

Pioneer Crossing Retail Center started construction this month at Shaw Road and East Pioneer. The shopping center is made up of a Safeway, with a fuel station and pharmacy, and five other retail/restaurant buildings. Anticipated completion date is early 2019.

The city of Sumner is awaiting a new 120-room hotel on 24th Street East called the Candlewood Suites Hotel. The hotel has a tentative opening date in December 2019, said Holiday Inn Express & Suites general manager Kim Straight.

Sumner’s population also increased in 2018.

Other 2019 development projects in Sumner:

  • Poulsbo RV Sales & Service on 136th Avenue East

  • The Main Apartment & Lofts: 108-unit complex on East Main

  • Seven Stars Warehouses on 24th Street East

  • Phil’s Speed Shop on East Main

  • 905 Main Street — Electric Coffee House and engineering firm JMJ Team

