Lakewood fry cook suspected of stabbing his co-worker has first day in court

The man who Lakewood police say stabbed a co-worker who accused him of taking too long filling fast-food orders last month turned himself in to the Pierce County Jail on Sunday evening.

Michael Romero, 27, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on one charge of first-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $35,000.

According to charging documents:

Romero was working the grill at a Lakewood fast food restaurant Aug. 16 when a co-worker said he was taking too long to finish orders.

The two began to fight, and Romero armed himself with a knife before stabbing the man in the stomach and slashing his arm. Romero than fled the restaurant and hadn’t been seen until Sunday evening, when he turned himself in.

A bench warrant was issued for Romero’s arrest on Aug. 23, and Lakewood police released his mugshot last week in an attempt to locate him.