Convenience store owner shot and killed in Puyallup area robbery

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The female owner of a Puyallup area convenience store was shot in the back and killed early Saturday evening during a robbery, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was identified as Soon Ja Nam, 79.

Detectives were looking Sunday for two suspects: Both are described as black men with dark complexions who are 6-feet tall and weigh 200 pounds. They were last seen wearing beanie caps and white hospital-style surgical masks.

The gunman also was seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes. The driver had a scruffy beard and was seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Detectives say the suspects fled the scene in a gray, 1990s four-door Nissan Sentra, heading west on 112th Street South.

According to witness accounts given to detectives, the suspects entered the Handy Corner store in the 8000 block of 112th Street East about 5 p.m. They pulled out handguns and demanded cash from Soon Ja Nam. After she gave them cash from the register, one of the suspects followed her toward the store office and shot her in the back.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.