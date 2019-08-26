South Hill man arrested in shooting of his mother’s boyfriend to be held pending charges

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A 20-year-old man arrested in a South Hill shooting has been ordered held in the Pierce County Jail pending a charging decision expected to come later this week.

Chief criminal deputy prosecutor Jim Schacht said in Superior Court on Monday that the 34-year-old victim, who is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, remains in critical condition. Schacht said the victim is not expected to survive, and the defendant might face a murder charge instead of attempted murder.

The News Tribune generally does not name criminal defendants until they have been formally charged.

Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens set bail at $1 million for the 20-year-old Monday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to previous News Tribune reports, witnesses saw the victim on a bicycle being chased by two vehicles around 8 a.m. Friday and heard gunshots. Deputies found the victim in the 12000 block of 132nd Street East.

The victim is the on-again, off-again boyfriend of the 20-year-old’s mother, according to the defendant’s attorney, Bryan Hershman, and sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer. Troyer said law enforcement had been called to the defendant’s house multiple times.

Hershman said in court Monday the victim broke into the mother’s house the morning of the shooting, is an abusive person and that multiple protection orders had been filed. The mother was protected by other people in the house, Hershman said.

Schacht said the 20-year-old man has some criminal history from when he was 15 years old, including unlawful possession and theft of a firearm.

Hershman said the defendant has had a clean record since he was 15, is the father of a 2-year-old daughter and works two jobs.

Hershman also said the man spoke with his father and, after much reflection, surrendered to law enforcement.