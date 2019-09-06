Teen killed on Tacoma porch over threat to ‘stomp’ rival gang member’s unborn baby

Police investigate after teenager was shot on porch in central Tacoma A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said.

A 16-year-old boy shot to death on the front porch of a Tacoma house was targeted because he’d threatened to kill a rival gang member and his unborn baby, according to court documents.

Jamone Pratt was shot in the head July 30 while hanging out with friends in the 4600 block of South J Street.

Police believe Andre Darrell Gonzalez, 16, fired the shots that killed him; Treyshawn Donovan Hilton, 17, steered the minivan so Gonzalez could shoot; and Sunshine Rain Timmons, 17, switched places in the vehicle so the drive-by could take place.

On Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged the three with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gonzalez is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

They are set to be arraigned later this morning.

Prosecutors have not yet charged three other teens in the minivan.

Charging papers give this account:

Pratt was standing on the porch with three other teen boys when Gonzalez drove by in the minivan and fired seven rounds.

He was shot in the head and died that night at Tacoma General Hospital.

Several bullets struck the home, but no one else was injured.

Detectives initially believed the homicide was gang-related because Pratt belonged to a Tacoma gang.

His clique has been feuding with a rival gang since the June 2 shooting death of Tyree Jevon Gipson-Faison, 27.

Police learned Pratt may have been involved with a retaliatory shooting, and had been arguing and exchanging threats with a rival gang member.

While searching for the rival gang member to interview him about Pratt’s death, detectives spotted a minivan matching the shooter’s description at a Lakewood trailer park.

They linked the minivan to Gonzalez and Timmons and put a tracker on it.

On Sept. 1, police pulled over four vehicles that ran a stop sign and appeared to be chasing other. Three people were taken into custody for that incident, and one of them asked to talk about Pratt’s murder.

That person told detectives Gonzalez had “confessed/bragged” over Facetime about killing Pratt and Hilton could be heard in the background talking about his involvement.

Police arrested Gonzalez and Timmons three days later and both allegedly confessed.

The handgun believed to be used in the drive-by that killed Pratt was tucked in Gonzalez’s waistband when he was arrested.

“He alleged that because of a gang dispute, Jamone had threatened to kill him and ‘stomp’ his and Timmons’s unborn baby,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Timmons is allegedly four months pregnant.

Gonzalez told detectives he and the others in the minivan went to visit a friend and were leaving South J Street when they spotted Pratt standing on the porch.

They drove around the block so Timmons and Hilton could switch seats, and the boys could pull bandanas over their faces.

As they approached the house, Hilton said something to the effect of “You know the drill,” records say.

Gonzalez fired out the window, striking Pratt in the head.