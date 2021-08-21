2 arrested in connection to fatal shootings that happened last month in Tacoma

Police have arrested two suspects connected to a pair of fatal shootings that happened last month in Tacoma.

Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting 1:30 a.m. July 24 near 900 N. Pearl St. and found 36-year-old Heather Tucker with gunshot wounds.

She died at the scene.

Then about 5 a.m. the same morning police responded near 400 S. I St. and found 32-year-old Bud Morgan with gunshot wounds. Morgan also died at the scene.

“Through the course of the investigations, detectives identified a 22-year-old male and an 18-year-old male as being involved in both homicides,” Tacoma police said in a news release Saturday. “Yesterday evening and early this morning officers arrested both suspects and booked them into the Pierce County Jail for two counts of First Degree Murder.”

