Man found fatally shot in Tacoma has been identified

A man was shot to death Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, near East 38th Street and McKinley Avenue. Tacoma Police Department

A man who was shot to death last weekend in Tacoma was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Diego Escalante, 31, died Saturday of gunshot wounds to the torso, according to a news release from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Previous reports listed his age as 32. The office ruled Escalante’s death a homicide.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 700 block of East 38th Street by residents who reported hearing gunshots. Escalante was found in the area and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one had been arrested on Saturday, police said. Updates on the investigation were not immediately available Wednesday.

The man’s death was the 23rd homicide in the city this year.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 10:46 AM.