15 fraternity members charged in WSU pledge’s alcohol-related death, prosecutors say

15 current and former members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Washington State University are charged in the alcohol-related death of Sam Martinez.
Fifteen current and former fraternity members have been charged in connection with the alcohol-related death of a freshman at Washington State University in 2019, prosecutors said.

Samuel Martinez, 19, of Bellevue, a fraternity pledge, died in November 2019 of alcohol poisoning after the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity hosted an initiation event, according to the news release.

The fraternity members were charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, a gross misdemeanor, Denis Tracy, the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney, said in a news release.The crime is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

