Five quick takes on Michelle Obama coming to Tacoma

In this week’s Five Spot, here are five quick takes on Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” book tour stop Feb. 8 at the Tacoma Dome.
1. It’s about time an Obama drops in on Tacoma. Barack never made it here in eight years as president.
2. Let’s cross our fingers for another first lady book tour visit, after Melania writes a tell-all about the Trump administration. Suggested title: “Unbecoming.”
3. Tough luck, Seattle. We get superstar Michelle in February and you get the Bill and Hillary has-been tour in May. And those tickets are being unloaded at a 59-percent discount on Groupon.
4. Quadruple-digit ticket prices for a floor seat? For that much, the Rolling Stones had better be opening for her.
5. Oh, well. As Michelle likes to say: “When they go low, we go high.”
Bonus online-only sixth spot:
6. She’d better not pull a Justin Timberlake (or a Michael Jackson, or a Boyz II Men) and call in “sick” before her date at the T-Dome.
