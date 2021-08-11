Pierce County heat wave response must improve this time. Volunteers can only do so much

Heat wave 2.0 is advancing on the South Sound, with temperatures forecast to soar into the 90s over the next few days. That’s not as brutal as the record-breaking heat dome that trapped us in late June; the thermometer reached at least 104 degrees in Tacoma and topped out even higher in East Pierce County.

But the dog days of midsummer will again test our county’s emergency preparedness. There’s no excuse for public officials to be caught flat-footed like they were six weeks ago during an extreme weather event that claimed the lives of two dozen residents from heat-related causes, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

The most alarming part? The temperatures we consider extreme today may become common in just a few decades, barring a heroic turnaround in world fossil fuel consumption.

A landmark United Nations climate change report released this week, described by UN scientists as a “code red for humanity,” lays out dire scenarios for the effects of global warming this century with more precision than previously presented.

We may not want to believe that triple-digit temperatures, droughts and wildfires are the new normal in the Pacific Northwest. We certainly shouldn’t accept them as the inevitable cost of doing business. But we’d better plan for them.

While official preparations for the early summer heat wave left much to be desired, the response by local nonprofits, volunteers and a bottled water company did much to alleviate needless suffering for the most vulnerable residents — particularly those who lack shelter, food and water.

On Tuesday, the Tacoma City Council gave well-deserved dual recognition to the Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness and Niagara Bottling as part of the mayor’s Compassionate Tacoma program.

They helped fill a void that will continually need refilling as our climate grows more dangerous and the goal to end local homelessness goes unmet.

“In a compassionate Tacoma, everyone is housed with as much water as they need, whenever they need it,” said Maureen Howard, spokesperson for the coalition.

Volunteers stepped up in a big way as the region endured a record scorchfest the last weekend in June. They gave free rides to cooling centers. They operated lift trucks and pallet jacks to deliver water to the Tacoma stability site, which became the main distribution hub. They picked up and handed out bottles to individuals in need, including those living at nearly 60 known encampments.

Still, it wasn’t enough; the stability site ran out of water by midafternoon that Saturday, with the two hottest days ahead.

That’s when Niagara entered the picture, prompted by a phone call from the mayor. By midnight, they’d delivered 10 pallets of water from their Frederickson plant, followed by 10 more on Monday — a total of nearly 25,000 bottles, free of charge.

Niagara pledges to do the same this week or whenever the need arises, said Mike Fahey, the plant’s distribution manager.

We commend this example of corporate citizenship, even as we note that it’s part of a reciprocal relationship; Niagara has benefitted from Tacoma’s reliable water supply and discounted high-volume tax rate since the California-based company opened a $50 million plant here in 2014.

And frankly, while donations from a local business partner are welcome, they aren’t the whole solution. Pierce County officials must be more proactive this time.

There are signs of lessons being learned. On Wednesday morning, an excessive heat warning went out by text, email and voice message to everyone who’s signed up for automated alerts through the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management.

Outreach teams are fanning out to known encampments, including in unincorporated areas, to distribute water, sunscreen, tents and other items, a county spokesperson told us. Human Services staff are checking in on their most at-risk clients, including seniors who don’t have family or friend support or who had a difficult time in the last heat wave.

It’s a dynamic situation that demands a well-coordinated response now and a thorough analysis later.

The Puget Sound’s reputation for mild summers and average temps below 80 degrees may soon be history. Government leaders must plan accordingly.

The heat is on, in more ways than one.

HOW TO KEEP COOL

An excessive heat warning for Pierce County has been issued for noon Wednesday through 10pm Saturday. Cooling centers will be open in several locations. For the full list, go to piercecountywa.gov/heat

News Tribune editorials reflect the views of our Editorial Board and are written by opinion editor Matt Misterek. Other board members are: Stephanie Pedersen, News Tribune president and editor; Matt Driscoll, local columnist; and Jim Walton, community representative. The Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom and does not influence the work of news reporting and editing staffs. For questions about the board or our editorials, email matt.misterek@thenewstribune.com