UW Huskies football 2021 special teams primer

After a 2020 season that was delayed and disrupted by COVID-19, Washington will return to the field on April 7 for the first of its organized spring football practices.

The Huskies played just four games last season, finishing 3-1. Due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program, they had to bow out of the regular-season finale against Oregon, the Pac-12 championship game and a bowl game appearance.

UW is hoping for a normal schedule this season, including a full spring practice — it was canceled last season — and maybe even a limited number of fans in the stands for the spring game on May 1.

Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha also took on the special teams coordinator position this offseason after Bob Gregory was promoted to defensive coordinator. Make sure to also check out our offensive and defensive primers.

Special teams

Kicker

Returning: Peyton Henry (R-Sr.), Tim Horn (Jr.)

Punter

Returning: Race Porter (Sr.), Tristan Brown (Sr.)

Kick returner

Returning: Sean McGrew (Sr.), Kyler Gordon (R-Jr.)

Punt returner

Returning: Trent McDuffie (Jr.), Kyler Gordon (R-Jr.)

Long snapper

Returning: Jaden Green (So.)

UW has all of its special teams starters back for 2021, but there are still plenty of issues to navigate here. Last season, the Huskies ranked 116th in the country in kickoff coverage, allowing 25.54 yards per return. They were also 125th in punt return coverage (21.33 ypr).

On the other side, UW was fifth in the country in punts returns (18.67 ypr) and 102nd in kick returns (17.71 ypr). Trent McDuffie debuted as the punt returner last season, flashing dangerous speed and athleticism. Sean McGrew returned the majority of the kicks with five.

Kyler Gordon was named UW’s Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Head coach Jimmy Lake said last season he also wanted to get Gordon, arguably the Huskies most athletic player, more involved in the return game.

In 2020, Peyton Henry made six of nine field goals and 13 of 14 extra points in four games. He made 19 of 21 field goals in 2019. Race Porter averaged 42.4 yards on 10 punts last season, which ranked seventh in the Pac-12.

Long snapper Jaden Green, who started as a freshman, was solid all season after his first collegiate sailed over Porter’s head and was returned for a touchdown.