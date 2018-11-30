Live chat from the high school football state championships in the Tacoma Dome

Welcome to the 2018 Gridiron Classic.
Friday and Saturday, 12 teams from around Washington will compete for coveted state titles in six classifications in the Tacoma Dome.
The News Tribune will be there for all six games, providing live scoring, full game coverage, video highlights and more. Follow along with us.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEWS
LIVE GAME COVERAGE
CLASS 4A
No. 3 Lake Stevens Vikings (13-0) vs. No. 1 Union Titans (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A
No. 2 O’Dea Fighting Irish (11-1) vs. No. 1 Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2A
No. 3 Lynden Lions (12-0) vs. No. 1 Hockinson Hawks (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A
No. 10 Newport Grizzlies (11-1) vs. No. 5 Colville Indians (10-2), 10 a.m. Saturday
CLASS 2B
No. 2 Kalama Chinooks (11-2) vs. No. 4 Napavine Tigers (11-2), 4 p.m. Friday
CLASS 1B
No. 2 Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors (12-1) vs. No. 1 Odessa Tigers (13-0), 4 p.m. Saturday
