Live chat from the high school football state championships in the Tacoma Dome

By Lauren Smith

November 30, 2018 01:49 PM

Bombers quarterback Cade Jensen (10) warming up before the Woodinville Falcons and Richland Bombers 4A Washington state football championship game in the Tacoma Dome Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Welcome to the 2018 Gridiron Classic.

Friday and Saturday, 12 teams from around Washington will compete for coveted state titles in six classifications in the Tacoma Dome.

The News Tribune will be there for all six games, providing live scoring, full game coverage, video highlights and more. Follow along with us.

LIVE GAME COVERAGE

CLASS 4A

No. 3 Lake Stevens Vikings (13-0) vs. No. 1 Union Titans (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A

No. 2 O’Dea Fighting Irish (11-1) vs. No. 1 Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2A

No. 3 Lynden Lions (12-0) vs. No. 1 Hockinson Hawks (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 1A

No. 10 Newport Grizzlies (11-1) vs. No. 5 Colville Indians (10-2), 10 a.m. Saturday

CLASS 2B

No. 2 Kalama Chinooks (11-2) vs. No. 4 Napavine Tigers (11-2), 4 p.m. Friday

CLASS 1B

No. 2 Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors (12-1) vs. No. 1 Odessa Tigers (13-0), 4 p.m. Saturday

Lauren Smith

