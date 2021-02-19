High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 1
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 4
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many leagues across the state begin play this week, some opened their seasons last week, while more are planning for later starts. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
GET CAUGHT UP
SOUTH SOUND
▪ After move into Phase 2, high school sports officially back in South Sound
▪ League shuffle happening for South Sound high schools. Here’s what we know
▪ After over 400 days, football practice begins in South Sound
▪ What’s high school football look like during a pandemic? Gig Harbor, Curtis offer first glimpse
▪ This ‘nasty’ line might be the best Kurle has ever coached at Graham-Kapowsin
▪ Graham-Kapowsin’s Davenport lost both his parents. He hopes to honor them on football field
▪ Gig Harbor, Peninsula begin abbreviated season with Fish Bowl Rivalry
▪ The pandemic delayed his starting debut, but 4-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson is ready to lead Lincoln’s offense
AROUND THE STATE
▪ High school football returns to Whatcom (finally) with seven games, and more to come
▪ Tri-Cities high school athletes gear up for competition for first time in a year
TNT’S ‘THE LOST SEASON’ SERIES
▪ Chapter 1: Washington’s best high school football class won’t finish their careers together
▪ Chapter 2: Coveted state records were poised to fall. Pandemic will prevent some from being broken
▪ Chapter 3: Class of 2021 athletes struggle for exposure as recruiting offers dry up
▪ Chapter 4: Pandemic robbed high school athletes of seasons, lifelong memories
SOUTH SOUND SEASON PREVIEWS
RECRUITING NOTES
▪ The News Tribune’s 2021 class of Northwest Nuggets – the region’s top football recruits
▪ Washington state’s 2021 football class was stacked with talent, including 4 All-American Bowl picks
▪ Union junior receiver Merriweather can fly. College football programs have taken notice
▪ The News Tribune’s 2021 Western 100: The top high school football recruits in the West
▪ Recruiting during pandemic forces college football programs to get creative
▪ In-state football signings: Where are 2021 recruits from Washington headed?
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 19)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Emerald Ridge vs. Rogers
Gig Harbor vs. Peninsula
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Bellarmine Prep
Puyallup vs. Bethel
Curtis vs. Sumner
3A PCL
Bonney Lake vs. Lakes
Mount Tahoma vs. Wilson
Spanaway Lake vs. Lincoln
Stadium vs. Mercer Island
3A SSC
Olympia vs. Yelm
River Ridge vs. Capital
Timberline vs. North Thurston
AROUND THE STATE
Adna vs. Rainier
Arlington vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Cusick vs. Mary Walker, 2 p.m.
DeSales vs. Sunnyside Christian
Meridian vs. Mount Baker
Mossyrock vs. Ocosta
Pomeroy vs. Wilbur-Creston
Selah vs. Prosser
Sehome vs. Mount Vernon
Skyview vs. Prairie
Stevenson vs. Ilwaco
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Toledo vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
Wellpinit vs. Odessa
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 20)
SOUTH SOUND
2A EvCo
Aberdeen vs. Black Hills
Tumwater vs. Centralia
W.F. West vs. Rochester
1A Nisqually
Bellevue Christian vs. Vashon Island, 1 p.m.
1B SeaTac
Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Tacoma Baptist, 3 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Asotin vs. Colfax, 1 p.m.
Bainbridge vs. Sequim, 1 p.m.
Bremerton vs. Klahowya, 6:30 p.m.
Castle Rock vs. Goldendale, 11 a.m.
Chimacum-Port Townsend vs. North Mason
Columbia of White Salmon vs. Seton Catholic, 2 p.m.
Columbia River vs. Woodland, 4 p.m.
Crescent vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.
Hockinson vs. R.A. Long, 1 p.m.
Elma vs. Tenino
Ferndale vs. Oak Harbor, 4 p.m.
Forks vs. Onalaska, 2 p.m.
Kingston vs. Shelton, 1 p.m.
Kiona-Benton vs. Naches Valley, 1 p.m.
La Center vs. Fort Vancouver, 1 p.m.
La Salle vs. Toppenish, 11 a.m.
Lynden Christian vs. Blaine, 1 p.m.
Mark Morris vs. Washougal, 5 p.m.
Morton-White Pass vs. Wahkiakum, 3 p.m.
Mount Baker vs. Nooksack Valley
Mount Vernon vs. Lynden, 1 p.m.
Napavine vs. Kalama, 5 p.m.
Naselle vs. Winlock, 6 p.m.
North Kitsap vs. Central Kitsap
Port Angeles vs. South Kitsap JV
Ridgefield vs. Hudson’s Bay
Sehome vs. Burlington-Edison
South Kitsap vs. Olympic
Squalicum vs. Sedro-Woolley
Toppenish vs. Connell
Toutle Lake vs. North Beach, 6 p.m.
Zillah vs. Wapato
