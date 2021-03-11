High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 4
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 4
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
GET CAUGHT UP
SOUTH SOUND
SCORES FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 11)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Curtis vs. Peninsula
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Puyallup
AROUND THE STATE
Bellingham vs. Meridian
Burlington-Edison vs. Ferndale
College Place vs. Toppenish
Connell vs. Zillah
Lynden vs. Sedro-Woolley
Lynden Christian vs. King’s, 6 p.m.
Mount Baker vs. Anacortes
Mount Vernon vs. Oak Harbor
Naches Valley vs. La Salle
Nooksack Valley vs. Blaine
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 12)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL
Auburn Mountainview vs. Auburn Riverside
Federal Way vs. Mount Rainier
Kennedy Catholic vs. Tahoma
Kentlake vs. Kentwood
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep vs. Emerald Ridge
Sumner vs. Bethel
3A PCL
Bonney Lake vs. Spanaway Lake
Wilson vs. Lakes
3A SSC
Capital vs. Olympia
North Thurston vs. River Ridge, 4:45 p.m.
Yelm vs. Timberline
2A SPSL
White River vs. Orting
1A Nisqually
Cascade Christian vs. Life Christian
Noneleague
Chief Leschi vs. Stevenson
Mount Tahoma vs. Enumclaw
Lincoln of Tacoma vs. Steilacoom
AROUND THE STATE
Adna vs. Toledo
Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Entiat
Arlington vs. Stanwood
Asotin vs. Chewelah
Bishop Blanchet vs. Ingraham
Cedarcrest vs. Mountlake Terrace, 8 p.m.
Central Kitsap vs. Bainbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Chelan vs. Omak
Cheney vs. Central Valley
Cue Elum-Roslyn vs. Columbia of Burbank
Colville vs. Freeman
Davis vs. West Valley of Yakima
Eastside Catholic vs. Rainier Beach
Ellensburg vs. Prosser
Elma vs. Tenino
Ferris vs. Mount Spokane, 5 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.
Hanford vs. Kennewick
Heritage vs. Prairie
Highland vs. Granger
Highline vs. Foster
Hoquiam vs. Elma
Kamiak vs. Mariner, 6 p.m.
Kamiakin vs. Chiawana
Lake Stevens vs. Monroe
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Newport
Lakeside of Seattle vs. Roosevelt
Lakewood vs. Everett
Lyle-Wishram vs. DeSales
Marysville-Getchell vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Meadowdale vs. Archbishop Murphy
Mercer Island vs. Newport of Bellevue
Mason vs. Warden
Morton-White Pass vs. Stevenson
North Central vs. East Valley of Spokane
North Kitsap vs. Bremerton, 6 p.m.
North Mason vs. Shelton
Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. Davenport
O’Dea vs. Ballard, 5 p.m.
Ocosta vs. Ilwaco
Oroville vs. Lake Roosevelt
Pateros vs. Bridgeport
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. North Beach
Prairie vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Quilcene vs. Muckleshoot Tribal, 5 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Hudson’s Bay
Rogers of Spokane vs. Clarkston
Squalicum vs. Sehome
Southridge vs. Richland
Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee
Tonasket vs. Brewster
Touchet vs. Sunnyside Christian, 3 p.m.
Toutle Lake vs. Raymond-South Bend
University vs. Lewis and Clark
Walla Walla vs. Hermiston
West Valley of Spokane vs. Pullman
Woodland vs. Mark Morris
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 13)
SOUTH SOUND
4A NPSL
Kent Meridian vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Kentridge vs. Decatur
Todd Beamer vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.
2A SPSL
Clover Park vs. Franklin Pierce, 3:30 p.m.
Fife vs. Eatonville, 2:30 p.m.
2A EvCo
Centralia vs. Aberdeen
Tumwater vs. W.F. West, 1 p.m.
1B SeaTac
Rainier Christian vs. Evergreen Lutheran
Tacoma Baptist vs. Charles Wright, 3 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Cleveland vs. Lincoln of Seattle, 5 p.m.
Curlew vs. Inchelium, 5 p.m.
East Valley of Yakima vs. Pasco, 2 p.m.
Forks vs. Rainier, 2 p.m.
Franklin vs. Nathan Hale, 7:45 p.m.
Garfield vs. Seattle Prep, 3 p.m.
Goldendale vs. Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
Issaquah vs. Skyline, 2 p.m.
Kingston vs. Port Angeles, 3 p.m.
Klahowya vs. Port Townsend, noon
Lindbergh vs. Renton, 1 p.m.
Othello vs. Shadle Park, 1 p.m.
Republic vs. Odessa, 5 p.m.
Ridgefield vs. Hockinson, 1 p.m.
River View vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 6 p.m.
Saint John-Endicott-La Crosse vs. Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
Selkirk vs. Mary Walker, 2 p.m.
Sequim vs. Olympic, 1 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Wellpinit, 1 p.m.
Wilbur-Creston vs. Cusick, 2 p.m.
