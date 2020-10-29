Mariners 2021 roster tracker: Who’s in, who’s out and who’s staying in Seattle

The baseball offseason is here, meaning Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto will surely be looking for a few more pieces to fill out this already thriving young roster, which finished just short of the postseason in an abbreviated 2020 season.

If the Mariners are planning to make a playoff push in 2021 — which Dipoto said in September he thinks is a realistic goal — they’ll seek to add more experience and depth to the young group already in Seattle, and the next wave of prospects expected to arrive soon.

“We intended to build something that has lasting sustainability, and I think that’s that’s getting closer and closer every day,” Dipoto said.

This page will be updated throughout the offseason as the Mariners make roster moves to let you know who’s in, who’s out and who’s staying in Seattle.

MARINERS ROSTER TRACKER

Additions and departures listed are those who were added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster or who have left the organization. Significant minor league moves are listed below.

ADDITIONS

RHP Domingo Tapia, 29

▪ Claimed off waivers from Red Sox on Oct. 23

RHP Kendall Graveman, 29

▪ Mariners declined 2021 club option, became free agent on Oct. 28; Mariners re-signed on Oct. 29

DEPARTURES

OF Mallex Smith, 27

▪ Elected free agency on Sept. 28

RHP Bryan Shaw, 32

▪ Elected free agency on Oct. 14

RHP Jimmy Yacabonis, 28

▪ Elected free agency on Oct. 14

C Joe Hudson, 29

▪ Declined outright to Triple-A Tacoma, elected free agency on Oct. 19

RHP Brady Lail, 27

▪ Declined outright to Triple-A Tacoma, elected free agency on Oct. 19

RHP Art Warren, 27

▪ Claimed off waivers by Rangers on Oct. 21

LHP Nestor Cortes, 25

▪ Reinstated from 60-day IL, declined outright to Triple-A Tacoma, elected free agency on Oct. 22

RHP Carl Edwards Jr., 29

▪ Reinstated from 60-day IL, declined outright to Triple-A Tacoma, elected free agency on Oct. 22

RHP Matt Magill, 30

▪ Reinstated from 60-day IL, declined outright to Triple-A Tacoma, elected free agency on Oct. 22

LHP Taylor Guilbeau, 27

▪ Claimed off waivers by Diamondbacks on Oct. 23

RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, 36

▪ Became free agent on Oct. 28

INF Dee Strange-Gordon, 32

▪ Mariners declined 2021 club option, became free agent on Oct. 28

STILL ON 40-MAN

RHP Brandon Brennan, 29

RHP Justin Dunn, 25

LHP Aaron Fletcher, 24

RHP Joey Gerber, 23

LHP Marco Gonzales, 28

RHP Ian Hamilton, 25

LHP Yusei Kikuchi, 29

RHP Walker Lockett, 26

LHP Nick Margevicius, 24

LHP Anthony Misiewicz, 25

RHP Andres Munoz, 21

▪ On 60-day IL, needs to be reinstated by Nov. 1

RHP Ljay Newsome, 23

RHP Yohan Ramirez, 25

RHP Casey Sadler, 30

LHP Justus Sheffield, 24

RHP Erik Swanson, 27

C Tom Murphy, 29

▪ On 60-day IL, needs to be reinstated by Nov. 1

C Luis Torrens, 24

SS J.P. Crawford, 25

INF Ty France, 26

UTIL Sam Haggerty, 26

INF Shed Long Jr., 25

UTIL Tim Lopes, 26

UTIL Jose Marmolejos, 27

UTIL Dylan Moore, 28

3B Kyle Seager, 32

INF Donovan Walton, 26

1B Evan White, 24

OF Braden Bishop, 27

OF Phillip Ervin, 28

OF Jake Fraley, 25

OF Mitch Haniger, 29

▪ On 60-day IL, needs to be reinstated by Nov. 1

OF Kyle Lewis, 25

OTHER MOVES

RHP Seth Frankoff, 32

▪ Outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Oct. 19

C Joseph Odom, 28

▪ Outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Oct. 19

RHP Gerson Bautista, 25

▪ Outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Oct. 19