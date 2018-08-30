Seahawks preseason finale matters to Shaquem Griffin, others who haven’t been here before

Rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49), the first one-handed player drafted into the modern NFL, is on track to start his first NFL game Sept. 9 in the Seahawks’ opener at Denver. That track includes extensive playing time Thursday night in the preseason finale against Oakland. Seattle is giving the fifth-round draft choice a crash course of preparation while veteran K.J. Wright tries to come back from his knee surgery on Monday. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com