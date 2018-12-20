From 9 starters missing practice down to 4, but Seahawks’ starting safeties still out injured

The Seahawks’ potentially decisive injury situation got better on Thursday.
After having nine starters miss practice Wednesday the team was down to four starters not participating in the indoor practice three days before Seattle (8-6) hosts Kansas City (11-3). Right guard D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and starting safeties Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson were still out injured.
The continuing absences of McDougald and Thompson are particularly concerning. Especially if they don’t play, and even if they do, Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be having NFL MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes and the top offense in the league targeting the back-center of Seattle’s defense on passes to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and zooming wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday night.
At least starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin returned to full participation Thursday. He missed Wednesday’s work with a new list of a hip injury since last weekend’s overtime loss at San Francisco.
Wide receiver Doug Baldwin, lead running back Chris Carson, left tackle Duane Brown and defensive end Dion Jordan were full go after taking a maintenance day.
McDougald was due to rejoin the team Friday after a few days in California getting regenokine treatment, a regenerative blood-spinning injection into the tendinitis he’s had for months in his knee. Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday it will be through the end of the week before the Seahawks can begin to determine whether the valuable strong safety who’s been brilliant this season can start for the 15th time in 15 games.
Seattle will have a second chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory this weekend, if Washington loses at Tennessee on Saturday.
Second-year man Delano Hill is preparing to play Sunday for McDougald, if needed. Hill has been the Seahawks’ sixth, “dime” defensive back against passing teams in recent games.
Thompson has new chest and ankle injuries this week after playing against the 49ers. Shalom Luani would be in line to play for him against Kansas City. Luani, a former Washington State Cougar Seattle acquired in a trade from Oakland in early September, played seven snaps on defense last weekend.
Top pass rusher Frank Clark returned to practice on a limited basis after resting his hyperextended elbow on Wednesday. Clark, who has a career-high 12 sacks through 14 games in a contract year, is vital to Seattle’s chances to affect Mahomes and slow down the Chiefs.
So is Reed. He’s yet to practice this week because of oblique and groin issues. The defensive tackle is second on the team to Clark with a career-high 8 1/2 sacks.
K.J. Wright practiced for the second consecutive day and remains on track to play Sunday. The outside linebacker has missed the last five games and 11 of the 14 this season. He said Wednesday his surgically repaired knee is much better following regenokine treatment a couple weeks ago.
