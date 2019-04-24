The News Tribune first-round mock 2019 NFL draft: A few surprises, another Seahawks trade and risk

Analyzing the Seahawks’ options in the 2019 NFL Draft Gregg Bell breaks down who the Seattle Seahawks might take in this year's NFL Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gregg Bell breaks down who the Seattle Seahawks might take in this year's NFL Draft.

Russell Wilson’s NFL-record, $140 million contract.

Then a trade, a Seattle stroke that shook the league for the second time in a week: top pass rusher Frank Clark traded to Kansas City for a first- and a second-round draft choice.

And get this: the Seahawks aren’t even halfway done with their work for this week.

Hard to tell with all else that’s been going on in Seattle, but the 2019 NFL draft is upon the Seahawks, and us.

The first round is Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. The Seahawks have their 21st-overall choice, and now the Chiefs’ former 29th-overall pick.

General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have traded their first-round pick in seven consecutive drafts.

With the trade of Clark, they have double the chance to do that again, for the eighth year in a row.

And because they still have just five picks in this draft--tied with Chicago for fewest in the league and three fewer than the fewest Schneider and Carroll have had in any Seattle draft--the Seahawks seem likely to make more deals, to add more picks.

SHARE COPY LINK Seahawks general manager John Schneider talks contracts, prospects, Russell Wilson, Frank Clark and more at the NFL combine in indianapolis.

Rounds two and three begin at 4 p.m. Friday. The fourth through seventh rounds start Saturday at 9 a.m.

Our annual News Tribune mock draft for round one has some few surprises, a Seahawks need addressed--and a Seahawks habit sustained.

The News Tribune first-round mock NFL draft

1. Arizona

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: New whiz-kid coach Kliff Kingsbury rolls the dice with a one-year wonder and Heisman Trophy winner because Murray, apparently, perfectly fits his offense. We’ll see. And we’ll see where 2018 top pick (by the ousted Cardinals regime) Josh Rosen fits into all this.

2. San Francisco

Nick Bosa, OLB, Ohio State: For all his offensive pedigree, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan keeps rebuilding his defense into a force with the most disruptive force at the deepest position for top quality in the draft.

3. New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Rare that you say a guy “falls” to the third-overall pick. But many around the league believe Williams is the best player in this draft, and the best college defensive lineman in years.

4. Oakland

Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky: Jon Gruden gets his speedy, versatile edge rusher to replace Khalil Mack, the stud Gruden traded to Chicago last year. That trade is why the Raiders have three picks in this first round — and why they are picking fourth overall.

5. Tampa Bay

Devin White, ILB, LSU: New coach Bruce Arians is back in the NFL. He needs a leader for the center of his porous Buccaneers defense. White is the best inside linebacker in this class.

6. New York Giants

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: Buckeyes’ big, big-armed, NFL-style thrower grew up in New Jersey. Comes home to be the Giants’ needed heir to 38-year-old Eli Manning.

7. Jacksonville

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: A Tom Coughlin pick: Smash-mouth road grader for the trenches. From the Jaguars’ state, too.

8. Detroit

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Lions need a top edge rusher after letting Ziggy Ansah go after an injury-affected 2018. They can’t believe one of this draft’s best ones is still here for them.

9. Buffalo

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: Bills need a lot of everything to build an offense around 2018 top quarterback pick Josh Allen. Could also take Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, the muscle-man combine star.

10. Denver

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Big arm. Just like John Elway. Now Elway picks the next big thing at quarterback for the Broncos--he and they hope. Or do you think they are believing in Joe Flacco?

11. Cincinnati

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan: Some believe he’s the best defensive lineman in this draft. The only reason he slips out of the top 10 is because he was flagged coming out of the combine for torn labrum in his shoulder. If he slides 10 more spots past this one, the Seahawks will take him.

12. Green Bay

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: Some say at 5 feet 11 he’s too short to play inside linebacker in the NFL. Guys as fast and who make the plays in the Big Ten that Bush made can play in this league.

13. Washington (projected trade with Miami)

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: Coach Jay Gruden gets the cerebral quarterback he loves, with Alex Smith’s injuries another D.C. concern. The Dolphins don’t want Jones. They wanted Haskins.

14. Atlanta

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Dan Quinn restocks his needy defensive line with another star edge rusher to pair with Vic Beasley up front.

15. Miami (projected trade with Washington)

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Dolphins take a mainstay tackle to block for whoever ends up being their quarterback. Don’t be shocked if Miami trades up if it can get Haskins from the Giants’ spot.





16. Carolina

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: The Panthers have made it known they are looking long and hard for tackles. Dillard is the most accomplished pass-blocking one in the draft. Then again, no one in college throws more than Mike Leach’s WSU Cougars.

17. Giants

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: After drafting a new quarterback, New York gets a zooming wide receiver for Haskins to throw rainbows to--if only the offensive line gives him time.

18. Minnesota

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma: A mini-Sooners run here. Vikings need to better protect $84-million quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ford is very used to pass blocking in the wide-open Sooners offense, most recently for Murray.

19. Tennessee

Brian Burns, OLB, Florida State: The Titans have their pick of the many remaining top pass rushers. The Seahawks hold their breath here that they still have their man after Tennessee picks.

20. Pittsburgh

Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, LSU: At the top of the Steelers’ many issues in missing the playoffs last year: soft defending of the pass. Williams is the most aggressive cover guy in this class.

21. SEAHAWKS

Yes, I’m projecting they trade their first-round pick for the eighth consecutive year. This time: to the New York Giants, for New York’s second-round pick at 37th overall, one of the Giants’ three choices in round five (143rd overall) and their second of two picks in the seventh round (245).

This would give the Seahawks second-round pick they lack because of their trade for Duane Brown, plus a second choice in round five and their only selection in round seven, for a total of seven picks. They began the week with an NFL-low four selections. The fewest Schneider and Carroll have had in Seattle is eight.

If Rashan Gary somehow is still available here, Seattle doesn’t trade this pick. They take him, and trade down from 29 instead.

21. New York Giants (from Seattle in projected trade)

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi: Giants GM Dave Gettleman uses his league co-high 11 picks to go all in for round one, trading up for his third choice already. That’s how much they wanted to steal Metcalf from the Ravens, who pick next.

22. Baltimore

Garrett Bradbury, center, North Carolina State: Coach John Harbaugh loves to control the line of scrimmage first. He gets the best O-line anchor in this draft.

23. Houston

Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington: The Husky’s rise from losing the family farm to a heart condition to Pac-12 lineman of the year to NFL first-round pick may be the best story of the draft’s first round. The Texans need all the good offensive linemen they can get. McGary is fantastic.

SHARE COPY LINK Huskies’ OL Kaleb McGary tells his remarakable family story of how he got from Fife to the NFL combine.

24. Oakland

Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson: A big, mauling defensive lineman to compliment the speed the Raiders got at the top of the draft in Josh Allen. Gruden has been wearing the trade of Mack all year. He is absolutely addressing it.

25. Philadelphia

Johathan Abram, S, Mississippi State: Polished safety who can hit fits the Eagles. Some, including NFL draft guru Rob Rang from Tacoma, think he fits Seattle better than a trade at 21.

26. Indianapolis

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Colts really need a defensive tackle. Lawrence is a really good one in a draft full of them.

27. Oakland

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State, Ohio State: Raiders go offense with their third pick of the opening round. The Seahawks steamrolling Oakland’s offensive line in London was just one example last season of how bad the Raiders’ line was protecting Derek Carr. Risner is as solid as you want a tackle to be. And he can play every position on the line.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Second Husky in this first round, to a Chargers defense that needs cover men.

29. SEAHAWKS

FILE- In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) pushes through a double team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin in Starkville, Miss. Simmons is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Rogelio V. Solis AP

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: Top-10 talent had arthroscopic knee surgery in February. That pushes him down to Seattle’s new pick the Chiefs gave up in the Clark trade. May not play until late this year, if at all — which makes him yet another Schneider/Carroll risk at the top of the draft. Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks trade down out of this pick, too.

30. Green Bay

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Second Hawkeyes tight end already taken. The ultra-athletic Fant is a much-needed receiver for Aaron Rodgers and his new head coach.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College: Rams’ offensive line is heading for a transition period. Starter since his freshman year at BC has also played tackle, another need position for L.A.

32. Kansas City (projected trade with New England)





Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: The Chiefs would have beaten the Patriots and played in the Super Bowl last season if they had people who could defend the pass. Adderley from lower-division Delaware does that, is big, and can tackle. The Patriots trade down here to add to their 11 picks they already have in this draft. Yeah, Bill Belichick tends to know what he’s doing.