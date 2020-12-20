Jamal Adams SHOUTING in Seahawks’ locker room, on postgame Zoom at finally making playoffs

How pumped is Jamal Adams to finally be in the playoffs?

What, couldn’t you hear him screaming over locker neighbor Russell Wilson on a Zoom call from 2,700 miles away in suburban D.C. Sunday afternoon?

“HELL YEAH!” Adams shouted into the microphone, interrupting the first question of his postgame, online press conference six seconds into it.

He had another sack, upping his NFL record for defensive backs in a season to 9 1/2. His 10-4 Seahawks beat Washington 20-15 to secure their eighth playoff appearance in nine years.

For the former New York Jet—any former New York Jet—that’s something to shout about.

Adams sure did Sunday.

“THAT’S A HELLUVA FEELIN’, MAN!” Adams said, still yelling.

Then, at least a little lower level and in an apologetic tone: “I’m sorry. I’m not used to this, guys. Forgive me. I know you guys are used to Seattle always going to the playoffs. I’m not used to this!

“I’m used to sending my cars home by this time, and—hey!—I’m already packin’ up, learning where I’m going next. Where’s the vacation? When am I seeing family?

“Sorry to cut you off, brother. I’m just excited, man. So, God is good.”

That wasn’t the end of the fourth-year, All-Pro safety’s postgame sermon.

To him, his splashy trade this summer from the Jets to the Seahawks still feels heaven-sent.

“It feels damn GOOD, man!” Adams said. “It’s a feeling that you can’t really describe, when you are playing meaningful football (in December). ...

“You are battling for the ‘ship, you are battling for the title—and everything that comes with it. It’s just more games to be played, man, to showcase your talents on a big level.”

Oh, yeah, Adams’ contract ends after next year. He will be seeking to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL, above $15 million per year. That’s a price the Seahawks expected when they traded for him.

Finally being in the playoffs won’t lower Adams’ price, that’s for sure.

“A big stage. Everybody’s watching,” he said. “I always say, ‘Mama’s watching,’ so you have to show out.”

Adams has been showing out as a Seahawk.

After almost four full months after blitzing at times recklessly from all over then a groin injury that kept him out four games, then a shoulder injury, Adams has settled into something of a groove. He’s learned how the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. want to use him.

They are using him in a more balanced way.

General manager John Schneider’s trade for two-time Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap at the end of October has changed how Seattle uses Adams. Dunlap had his second game-saving sack on a final defensive play in a month Sunday.

Dunlap has made fellow end L.J. Collier better. The team’s first-round pick in 2019 had one sack in two seasons before Dunlap arrived. He’s doubled that in the last month and a half. Collier’s sack of Dwayne Haskins’ on Washington’s next-to-last play Sunday set up Dunlap’s final, fourth-down sack.

Dunlap’s arrival has also made tackles Jarran Reed and Poona Ford better. Really, he’s revitalized the entire pass rush.

Seattle had 12 sacks in the first seven games before the trade for Dunlap. Seattle has 24 sacks in the seven games since he debuted for the team. He has 4 1/2 sacks in his first six Seahawks games.

Before, the Seahawks’ only consistent pressure on quarterbacks came on high-risk blitzes by Adams. That often left the back door of the defense open, with beaten-up cornerbacks vulnerable for big plays. Then, after all the huge pass plays early in the season, Seattle dropped farther off receivers to not get beaten deep. The coverage behind Adams’ constant blitzes was then often far off receivers. That resulted in huge gains from runs after catches on shorter routes.

Without a pass rush from their front four, the Seahawks were damned if they blitzed, damned if they didn’t. Through the first seven games Seattle was on pace to allow the most yards passing in NFL history. The defense overall was ranked last in the league.

Now? They have become almost damn good.

Adams isn’t blitzing nearly as often. That’s because Dunlap and the defense’s front four are getting the pressure the defense lacked in September and October. Now the Seahawks are picking their spots more with strategic blitzes by Adams. They more often have seven defenders in coverage, instead of six or five or even four, because of having to blitz linebackers before, too.

On Seattle’s final defensive series Sunday, rookie defensive end Alton Robinson had what coach Pete Carroll described as a “perfect” edge rush. The fifth-round pick knocked the ball from Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins on a strip sack, but Haskins recovered the fumble. Encouraged by Robinson’s play, the Seahawks continued to rush just four on that final drive. Three times one of the four down linemen got home.

That makes the pass coverage a whole lot better than the worst in NFL history. Haskins completed 38 of 55 throws, but for only 295 yards.

That’s well below the 472 yards Dak Prescott threw for in for Dallas against Seattle in September. Or the 450 yards Matt Ryan rolled up on the Seahawks in Atlanta in the opener. Or the 415 yards Josh Allen ripped on Seattle during Buffalo’s 44-34 win in early November.

Adams is now far less of an all-or-nothing, risk-taking blitzer. He had nine other tackles Sunday besides his sack of Haskins. He had a tackle for a loss. He lamented missing a chance at an interception he felt he should have had.

“I’m allergic to picks right now,” he said.

He’s not allergic to winning. And, finally, to being in the playoffs.

First, though: the Seahawks’ NFC West title game in Seattle next weekend, against the Los Angeles Rams for the shot at earing home playoff games.

Adams is still smarting over the shoulder injury he got in the team’s first meeting, Seattle’s 23-16 loss in Inglewood last month. The safety played with one good arm.

“Man!” he said, still roaring. “This is what you dream of, man.

“It’s pretty cool to clinch it. But we’ve got a big game coming up next week, man. I’ll tell you what: looking forward to that, man. That was the game that I got hurt. I’m ready now man.

“So, looking forward to it.”