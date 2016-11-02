Gourmet burger, whiskey bar opening Nov. 10 on Tacoma’s waterfront

Point Ruston’s newest restaurant — featuring gourmet burgers and a whiskey bar — will open Nov. 10 at the development on the edge of Tacoma.
Stack 571 Burger and Whiskey Bar shares ownership with another higher-end restaurant that opened in January at Point Ruston. WildFin American Grill is an anchor tenant one building over.
The new restaurant’s name is a nod to that property’s claim to fame in the early 20th century as the largest structure west of the Mississippi. The giant smokestack stood 571 feet tall until earthquake damage in the 1930s reduced its size several feet. The smokestack was demolished in 1993 as part of the cleanup of the former ASARCO site that today holds the development of retail businesses, restaurants and residential homes.
WildFin American Grill co-owner, president and operating partner Attila Szabo described the company’s newest restaurant as a destination restaurant for upscale burgers and gourmet sides.
“It’s more than just a place to grab a burger,” he said, describing an atmosphere safe for a date, but also appealing to families with kids. The restaurant’s 98 seats will be spread across a spacious dining room, featuring an open kitchen and flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows. Previously, Vera’s Burger Shack was slated to open in that location, but the Canada-based chain exited the project earlier this year.
Szabo described nods to the area’s history with historical photos depicting Ruston from the 1920s through 1940s.
A rollup door will look out onto a courtyard that will have room for 50 seasonal seats when the weather permits.
There’s one attraction at Stack 571 that the region’s cocktail enthusiasts are anticipating: a whiskey bar attached to the restaurant that will feature more than 100 mid-to-higher-end whiskeys. Additionally, said Szabo, there will be 18 local craft beers on tap; a tap devoted to kombucha, a local cider, a hard root beer and cocktails on tap. Boozy grown-up shakes will be served (with the option to subtract the alcohol, of course).
He described happy hours from 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close that will be offered throughout the whole restaurant, not just in the bar.
The menu is an ode to beef (which comes from Washington’s Double R Ranch). Burgers come standard with an 8-ounce patty. Burgers include The Fatted Sow ($12.95), dressed with a bacon three-fer: bacon-onion jam, bacon and bacon slaw, plus cheese, pickles, tomatoes and a house sauce. The restaurant’s Vietnamese-themed burger ($9.95) comes with a beef-and-bacon patty, pickled daikon and carrot slaw, jalapeno, cilantro and spicy aioli. (It’s a riff on the banh mi taco featured on the menu of WildFin’s seasonal fish-and-chips restaurant, The Daily Catch, which closed for the season last month.)
There’s more on the menu than beef. One burger is made with ground lamb ($12.95) with tzatziki and a cabbage mint slaw. Another is a chorizo-and-beef burger ($12.95) topped with Manchego cheese and romesco aioli.
All burgers are served a la carte with sides priced separately. Add skins-on fries; waffle fries; parmesan truffle fries; beer-battered onion rings or tempura green beans (all $4.95 each).
Beyond burgers, the menu lists appetizers such as crispy Brussels sprouts ($5.95); tempura oyster mushrooms ($5.95), whiskey cheddar fondue ($11.95) and a number of other cocktail-friendly starters.
Five sandwiches include a salmon avocado club ($12.95); caprese grilled cheese ($9.95) and a double-dipped buffalo fried chicken ($10.95). Four entree salads are listed at $9.95. Kids get their own menu with a choice of a burger, fried chicken sandwich, tuna sandwich or grilled cheese (all $6.95, with a side, drink and sundae).
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Stack 571 Burger and Whiskey Bar
Info: 5061 Main St., Tacoma; 253-301-2962 or stack571.com.
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.
Note: Opening 4 p.m. Nov. 10. Regular hours will begin Nov. 11. Reservations aren’t accepted.
Comments