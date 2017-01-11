A champagne bar is headed for Tacoma’s waterfront, plus updates on a new waterfront brewery and pizza restaurant

Tacoma’s waterfront is getting something it doesn’t already have — a champagne bar.
This will be the third move for Kerry Cole’s champagne bar and art studio, The Blue Octopus. She just closed her Ruston business and is in the process of moving to the Point Ruston development on the edge of Tacoma. She’ll open in a two-story space between Jewel Box Cafe and WildFin American Grill. She’s expecting a February grand opening, although she likely will host small, private events leading up to her opening.
Cole started her business as an art studio and paint party destination in 2010 at downtown Tacoma’s Sanford and Son. She then moved to the St. Helens neighborhood before her last move to Ruston. That’s where she expanded her paint studio to include sparkling wines.
At the Point Ruston location, she intends to expand the concept even more. She’ll focus on French Champagnes, as well as other European sparkling wines, including Spanish cava and Italian prosecco.
She’ll offer wines by the glass, flights and more than a dozen specialty sparkling wine cocktails. She plans a short menu of European beers that will include lagers and Belgians. She won’t serve meals, but will offer snacks and nibbles. Outside food is welcome, said Cole.
Upstairs, she’ll have a painting studio for painting parties. Downstairs will be an art gallery, tasting bar and table-and-chair seating. She’ll host wine tastings on Fridays, as well as live music.
The Blue Octopus will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. More information at theblueoctopus.com.
FISH BREWING
In case you missed the announcement last week, Olympia’s Fish Brewing is expanding to Point Ruston. Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery expects a summer opening for its 360-seat restaurant that will serve diners of all ages. Seating will be spread across a bar and dining area, and there will be outdoor seating.
Will a brewery be located on-site? Marketing manager Patti Youngbluth said, “We are still working out the details if we will brew on-site.” The brewery will open with 25 taps featuring the company’s Fish Tale beers, plus ciders and beers from its other labels. It will reserve taps for guest brews and host brewer’s nights.
Expect a similar menu to the Olympia offerings. Said Youngbluth, “We have not finalized full menu yet, but the menu will be very similar in style of food to the Olympia location. It will be a little larger as the kitchen capabilities at the new location are greater.”
More information at fishbrewing.com.
UPDATE ON FARRELLI’S PIZZA
The Point Ruston Farrelli’s Pizza is slightly delayed, but still on track to open this quarter. Expect a spring opening for the flagship location of the South Sound pizza chain that has locations in Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and beyond. More information at farrellispizza.com.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments