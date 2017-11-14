Here’s the new location for Karma Indian Cuisine. It moved last week

Karma Indian Cuisine has a new home.
The South Hill restaurant move last week to a new location about six blocks away on Meridian.
It opened Wednesday at 10312 120th St E.
That location is the former home of Roadrunner Bourbon and Burger House, a business that shared ownership with Karma.
Roadrunner closed in April but reopened one side of the business in May as the Speakeasy Lounge.
That cocktail lounge still operates in the same building.
Enter the building straight into Karma’s dining room, but veer to the right and down a hallway to find the entrance to Speakeasy Lounge. It’s one of few cocktail lounges in South Hill.
The glitzy columns outfitted with mirrored mosaics are still there, as are the sparkly chandeliers, but the rest of the dining room looks different from its former life as Roadrunner. Karma’s dining room is now a labyrinth of high-backed booths that offer privacy and seclusion.
The booths seat 4-5 comfortably. There are also communal tables for larger groups.
The Karma menu looks just as it did at the previous location with a broad selection of Indian favorites.
The menu lists six styles of tandoori-cooked meats and seafood ($13.95 to $19.95), Indian specialties such as vindaloo ($11.95 to $13.95), tikka masala ($13.95), saag ($12.95 to $13.95), korma ($13.95) and makhani ($13.95).
The menu also lists four biryanis ($11.95 to $13.95), 13 kinds of naan ($2.25 to $4.95), two samosas ($3.95 to $4.95) and five pakoras ($4.95 to $7.95).
The restaurant is well regarded for its lamb dishes. It also lists a separate menu of 20 vegetarian dishes ($9.95 to $11.95). At lunch, there’s a short menu of $8.95 to $12.95 plated specials (the restaurant does not offer a lunch buffet).
The cocktail menu lists more than 20 martinis ($9 to $12), 11 specialty cocktails ($9 to $17), about a half dozen each of red and white wines by the glass ($7 to $9) or bottle ($20 to $34). King Fisher and Taj Mahal beer also are listed ($5.50 to $9).
Ramesh Kumar first opened the restaurant in 2008 as Sumay Fine Indian Cuisine, but changed the name a few years later.
The restaurant is known for its monthly tribute to members of the military on the last Tuesday of every month. It offers a free dine-in meal for military members, veterans, police officers and firefighters.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Karma Indian Cuisine
Where: 10312 120th St E., Puyallup.
Info: 253-770-6276.
Comments