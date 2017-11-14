Find Karma Indian Cuisine in its new home at 10312 120th St E., Puyallup.
Find Karma Indian Cuisine in its new home at 10312 120th St E., Puyallup. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com
Find Karma Indian Cuisine in its new home at 10312 120th St E., Puyallup. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

Here’s the new location for Karma Indian Cuisine. It moved last week

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

November 14, 2017 11:00 AM

Karma Indian Cuisine has a new home.

The South Hill restaurant move last week to a new location about six blocks away on Meridian.

It opened Wednesday at 10312 120th St E.

That location is the former home of Roadrunner Bourbon and Burger House, a business that shared ownership with Karma.

Roadrunner closed in April but reopened one side of the business in May as the Speakeasy Lounge.

That cocktail lounge still operates in the same building.

Enter the building straight into Karma’s dining room, but veer to the right and down a hallway to find the entrance to Speakeasy Lounge. It’s one of few cocktail lounges in South Hill.

The glitzy columns outfitted with mirrored mosaics are still there, as are the sparkly chandeliers, but the rest of the dining room looks different from its former life as Roadrunner. Karma’s dining room is now a labyrinth of high-backed booths that offer privacy and seclusion.

The booths seat 4-5 comfortably. There are also communal tables for larger groups.

The Karma menu looks just as it did at the previous location with a broad selection of Indian favorites.

The menu lists six styles of tandoori-cooked meats and seafood ($13.95 to $19.95), Indian specialties such as vindaloo ($11.95 to $13.95), tikka masala ($13.95), saag ($12.95 to $13.95), korma ($13.95) and makhani ($13.95).

The menu also lists four biryanis ($11.95 to $13.95), 13 kinds of naan ($2.25 to $4.95), two samosas ($3.95 to $4.95) and five pakoras ($4.95 to $7.95).

The restaurant is well regarded for its lamb dishes. It also lists a separate menu of 20 vegetarian dishes ($9.95 to $11.95). At lunch, there’s a short menu of $8.95 to $12.95 plated specials (the restaurant does not offer a lunch buffet).

The cocktail menu lists more than 20 martinis ($9 to $12), 11 specialty cocktails ($9 to $17), about a half dozen each of red and white wines by the glass ($7 to $9) or bottle ($20 to $34). King Fisher and Taj Mahal beer also are listed ($5.50 to $9).

Ramesh Kumar first opened the restaurant in 2008 as Sumay Fine Indian Cuisine, but changed the name a few years later.

The restaurant is known for its monthly tribute to members of the military on the last Tuesday of every month. It offers a free dine-in meal for military members, veterans, police officers and firefighters.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Karma Indian Cuisine

Where: 10312 120th St E., Puyallup.

Info: 253-770-6276.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

    Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco
Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 2:45

Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog
'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma 1:21

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.