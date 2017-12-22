Find 40 taps with beer and cider at Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery at Point Ruston.
Find 40 taps with beer and cider at Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery at Point Ruston. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com
Find 40 taps with beer and cider at Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery at Point Ruston. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

New Fish Brewing brings beer, burgers and oysters with a view to Point Ruston

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

December 22, 2017 11:00 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

It was a game of restaurant whack-a-mole. Three doors. Which one was the entrance to newly opened Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery?

I couldn’t tell. They were unmarked.

It took three whacks to find it.

The entrance is on the opposite side of the building from that fetching water view at Point Ruston. Look for Ice Cream Social, then head into the adjacent breezeway. Look to the left across from the meat-and-cheese vending machine (I’m not making that up). That’s the front door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sal Leone, president and CEO of Fish Brewing, said the brewery is working on a fix for the mystery entrance. Signs soon will direct traffic.

It’s one of a few other bugs they’re working out.

Leone said the restaurant has hosted more diners than it expected since its Dec. 15 opening. They’re hiring more staff and tweaking the menu.

Consider waiting two weeks to visit.

The company also operates a brewery and restaurant in Olympia and a tasting room in Woodinville.

As promised, the space was expansive and the water-view was on display from much of the dining room, although some of that view will be obstructed by the rising Silver Cloud Hotel next door.

oyster 4
Find the day’s selection of oysters behind a case at the bar at Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

The menu was pub grub with a few extra steaks and seafood — all built to pair well with beer, of course. One attraction surely will be the fresh oyster bar.

Here’s a first-bite look. It’s this paper’s policy to avoid criticism of food and service in a restaurant’s first month.

Dining room: Big, loud and also fun, so long as you’re a fan of bustling pubs. Broad windows brought beautiful glimpses of the water. Seating for about 200 at comfortable, solidly built wooded chairs with adequate table spacing in a huge dining room built for parties large or small.

A second-story outdoor area will be the most enviable seats in town when summer approaches. Outdoor seating will total 150 spread over a few sections.

burger 2
A half-pound chuck patty is the foundation of a pub burger at Fish Brewing at Point Ruston.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

Menu: Similar to the sandwich, burger and beer-friendly entrees of the Olympia location, including the prices (except for the additional steaks and seafood dishes). Is it cutting edge gastropub fare? Nope. Is it straightforward food meant to pair well with beer? Heck yes.

More than a dozen entrees range from shareable hummus ($10.50) and smoked salmon plates ($14.25) to crab cakes ($15), cheese curds ($11.25), quesadillas ($10-$13), nachos ($12.50) and chicken wings ($12.75). A half dozen side and entree salads ($5-$14), plus soups ($5-$9.25) and four kinds of macaroni and cheese ($14-$16).

Fifteen sandwiches and burgers include a classic pub burger ($14), pulled pork sandwich ($12.50), ham-and-brie ($12.25), grilled chicken ($14) and a Cubano ($14).

fish chips
Panko-crusted cod with skins-on fries at Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery in Ruston.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

Heartier entrees include pub favorites bangers and mash ($14) and shepherd’s pie with lamb ($13.25). Seafood options range from cioppino ($20) to shrimp and grits ($14), fish tacos ($13.50), salmon ($24) or halibut ($30).

The menu went deep into the wonderful world of fried fish with fried cod and chips ($16), cornmeal dusted fried oysters ($17) and a combo basket ($17).

Big eaters can belly up to an 8-ounce sirloin ($19), 10-ounce New York ($28) or 12-ounce ribeye ($26), plus a pork chop ($22).

Clearly marked vegan and gluten-free options pepper the menu.

shrimp grits
Shrimp and grits from Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

Booze: 40 taps featuring Fish Tale beers, plus the company’s affiliated labels of Leavenworth Biers ($5.75) and Spire Mountain Ciders ($6.25). Sample flights available ($8). Also served are Silver Lake Wines and the company’s newest addition, a distillery that produces aguardiente and vodka. Also an on-site is a small brewery producing Ruston IPA, only served at that location. Find coolers stacked with six-packs for sale in the restaurant’s lobby.

oyster 1
Oysters are served as shooters or on the half shell at Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery at Point Ruston.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

Oyster bar: Fresh-shucked oyster menu changes daily. Find the oysters on display at the bar, but they’re shucked-to-order in the kitchen. We slurped Kumamotos, Chelsea Gems, Little Lillies and Shigokus. Priced $3 each.

On a first visit: Start with a half-pound ground chuck pub burger with an add-on of gooey layer of cheddar (for a small fee), red onion slices, leaf lettuce and thick-sliced tomato atop a squishy bun, with skins-on fries ($14). Crunchy panko-dunked cod tasted flaky and delicious with a dill-heavy tartar ($16), shrimp and grits were light on shrimp, but big on andouille flavor and a bargain at $14.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Fish Brewing Pub and Eatery

Where: 5108 Grand Loop, Ruston

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays

Contact: 253-507-4970; fishbrewing.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

    Fiesta Taqueria and Tequila Bar is celebrating it's 3rd anniversary by offering a 30-feet-long complimentary street taco. The party begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 506 N. Meridian in Puyallup.

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco
Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog 2:45

Jane Balmer makes butterhorns at the Poodle Dog
'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma 1:21

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.